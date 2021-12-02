ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Two Springdale women killed in Rogers car crash identified

By Jacob Smith
 2 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Springdale women were killed on Monday, Nov. 29 in a Rogers car crash, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Two minors were also injured in the wreck.

The crash report states that Rubia Carpio-Batres, 35 and Gaudencia Ramirez, 47, were heading east on W. Easy Street and crossed the intersection of North 13th Street, striking the driver’s side of another vehicle.

Two minors were heading north on 13th Street when they were struck by Carpio-Batres and Ramirez, both of whom were killed in the crash.

The two minors are being treated for their injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

