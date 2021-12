Sunday was the day you could find most of my family at my grandma's house. Knowing that someone was sure to show up to see her and my grandpa, she always had a pie or cake sitting on the stove. Lucky us! If it was a cake, you can bet she would start singing If I Knew You Were Coming I'd Have Baked a Cake, which my kids do now when I bake a cake. This is her creamy caramel cake frosting recipe she would slather over a vanilla cake.

