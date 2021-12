VERO BEACH ― On Sunday, November 28, for the fifth consecutive year, more than 1,650 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 24 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday. The Museum Store at the Vero Beach Museum of Art is thrilled to participate in this signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering unique gifts for the holiday season—with all purchases supporting its parent institution.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO