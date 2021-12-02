ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Toxins found in disposable face masks may harm humans and the environment

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

SWANSEA, United Kingdom ( StudyFinds.org ) – A recent study finds that disposal masks may be spreading harmful toxins into the environment. Researchers at Swansea University found significant amounts of toxins (lead, copper, and antimony) coming out of several masks after exposure to water. Making matters worse, a recent study finds these masks may be spreading harmful toxins into the environment.

Since the pandemic, the demand for disposable plastic face masks (DPFs) has soared. In 2020, production facilities, mainly in China, produced over 52 billion masks – some up to 450 million per day. Although they are “single-use” items, research estimates it could take up to 450 years for face masks to degrade.

Experts are now posing the question of whether plastic masks are safe enough for people to use every day. Moreover, considering the number of masks that do not make it to the trash bin , these results are alarming.

“All of us need to keep wearing masks as they are essential in ending the pandemic. But we also urgently need more research and regulation on mask production, so we can reduce any risks to the environment and human health,” says lead researcher Dr. Sarper Sarp of Swansea’s College of Engineering.

Cancer-causing chemicals in face masks?

To ensure conclusive testing, a team of scientists analyzed seven different brands of disposable face masks . They soaked all the masks in water to model the actual environmental circumstances for those that end up as trash or litter. Results revealed traces of heavy metals like lead and other toxins , such as carcinogenic chemicals in the water.

“It is, therefore, imperative that stricter regulations need to be enforced during manufacturing and disposal/recycling of DPFs to minimize the environmental impact. There is also a need to understand the impact of such particle leaching on public health,” the study author concludes. “Therefore, a full investigation is necessary to determine the quantities and potential impacts of these particles leaching into the environment, and the levels being inhaled by users during normal breathing. This is a significant concern, especially for health care professionals, key workers, and children who are required to wear masks for large proportions of the working or school day.”

This study is published in the journal Water Research .

Comments

always the truth
1d ago

and look at all the children in the schools that are having to wear these masks this is downright child abuse and somebody should pay for it

1d ago

That’s all I see littering towns/parking lots everywhere! What I said in the beginning I’ll still say now the masks are useless and do nothing for protecting you.

(ACE) ArmChair Economist.
1d ago

I very rarely wore one. Breathing in your own CO2 and bacteria didn’t on a daily bases didn’t seem like a good idea. Especially for kids.

