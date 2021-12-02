ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fenn to join Wyoming Supreme Court

By Ellen Gerst 307-266-0544, ellen.gerst@trib.com
Douglas Budget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge John G. Fenn will be Wyoming’s newest Supreme Court justice, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday. Fenn has served as a district court judge in Wyoming’s fourth district, spanning Johnson and Sheridan counties, since 2007. He will fill a vacancy on the bench that will be left when Justice...

www.douglas-budget.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Wyoming Governor Names State District Judge to Supreme Court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's governor has tapped a state District Court judge in making his first appointment to the state Supreme Court. Judge John G. Fenn has served on the Fourth Judicial District bench for Johnson and Sheridan counties since 2007. He previously was an attorney in private practice in Sheridan for 13 years.
WYOMING STATE
Post Register

Idaho Supreme Court consolidates redistricting map lawsuits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two lawsuits filed against Idaho's redistricting commission over a new map redrawing the state's 35 legislative districts have been consolidated into one lawsuit. The Idaho Supreme Court in an order dated Tuesday said it granted the commission's request to combine the lawsuits. The two lawsuits each...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Idaho Supreme Court changes COVID-19 precautions

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Control of in-court COVID-19 precautions will now largely shift back to local districts, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday. The order was given out a day after most of Idaho left crisis standards of care for its hospitals, and as rates of COVID-19 fall across the state.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
KHQ Right Now

Oregon Supreme Court dismisses challenge to legislative maps

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two challenges filed by Republicans to new state legislative districts approved by the Legislature in September. The lawmakers passed new legislative and congressional boundaries that included a new, sixth U.S. House seat. The ruling Monday was specifically about the...
SALEM, OR
cowboystatedaily.com

Jonathan Lange: Wyoming Weighs In On Dobbs v. Jackson Abortion Before Supreme Court

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Monday, December 13, will mark the 50th anniversary of oral arguments in the case of Roe v. Wade. Thirteen months later the Supreme Court handed down arguably the most destructive decision in SCOTUS history. It has resulted in the legalized extermination of 63.7 million Americans.
WYOMING STATE
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Mead
Person
Mark Gordon
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#District Court#The Supreme Court#The Chancery Court#Yonkee Toner
Washington Post

Sotomayor saw she couldn’t sway her colleagues. So she talked to us instead.

Melissa Murray is the Frederick I. and Grace Stokes professor of law at New York University. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, now the anchor of the Supreme Court’s dwindling left flank, cut to the heart of the matter with her first question in Wednesday’s oral argument over Mississippi’s abortion law, which forbids the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As she noted, the legislators who drafted and passed the law did so with the explicit hope that the court’s new conservative supermajority — solidified during the Trump administration — would use it as a vehicle for overruling Roe v. Wade. If her new colleagues seize that opportunity, she asked, “will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court has again overturned established constitutional law by upholding a maximum sentence imposed on a Leon County man deemed to have shown inadequate remorse because he insisted on protesting his innocence. This time, the conservative majority installed by Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t directly overrule its own precedents — it decided they didn’t […] The post FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ranch hopes to rename peak with derogatory name after Wyoming's Tetons

A Colorado mountain with a name recently declared derogatory could be renamed as an homage to Wyoming’s most recognizable peaks. Squaw Mountain, just over the Wyoming border, lies in the Little Snake River Valley. While the southern part of the mountain is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy