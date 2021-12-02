260 West 8th Avenue Building 33

Pristine and pretty three-level townhome minutes from George Mason University! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features a comfortable floor plan, oversized windows that let the light shine in, and a lower level walkout with a spacious fenced-in yard that opens to the community tot lot. The main level boasts a large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, and space for a table under the front-facing window. Upper-level features a primary bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, two additional guest bedrooms, and a second full bathroom. Head down to the lower level where there is a bonus guest room/office, a recreation room with glass doors to the backyard, a laundry room, and a third full bathroom. Two assigned parking spaces right out front. Located in the heart of Fairfax City close to restaurants, shops, and the beautiful historic downtown. Commuting is made easy with the metro, 66, and 495 all just minutes away. There also is a trail that leads to Daniels Run Park that will provide all your outside activities needs.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO