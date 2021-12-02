ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

260 West 8th Avenue Building 33

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCute 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom in Mesa - Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the highly sought after Amberwood Manor community. Downstairs end unit. Home offers...

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Former Chase Bank building in West Bend, WI sold again

December 5, 2021 – West Bend, Wi – Closing is slated for next week on the purchase/sale of the building formerly home to Chase Bank, 801 W. Washington Street. After the closing on Dec. 12, 2021, (at their request) the name of the local buyer will be released. It was...
WEST BEND, WI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4850 Eisenhower Avenue , #109

Welcome to the The Exchange at Van Dorn. Close to shopping, transportation and restaurants this condo is in a great location right off the beltway. The condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, dining room, spacious living room, kitchen, and washer and dryer. The community offers an abundance of amenities including outdoor pool and full basketball courts! It is a controlled access community with safety as a priority for all residents. This lovely home also comes with 1 assigned parking spot.
MLS
themunchonline.com

6207 N. 29th St.

Bright and charming 3Bd/1Bth Brick Rambler in the heart of Arlington! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and charming 3Bd/1Bth Brick Ramble single-family home in the heart of Arlington! This home features a spacious living area, carpet floors, and large windows for natural lighting. Fully equipped kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, fridge, and washer/dryer. 3 generous-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and 1 full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Conveniently located only minutes away from 29 and 66 makes commuting to DC and MD a breeze. The bus stop is only minutes away from home! Enjoy the restaurants and shops Arlington has to offer! Street parking. Pets case by case! Application fee: $60/person. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
oucampus.org

4808 N. 24th Street Unit 1324

Fabulous Optima Biltmore 13th Floor! - This unit has two bedrooms and two baths plus a den and wood-look tile plank flooring throughout. It is on the 13th Floor and has AMAZING views from the west to the NE. Optima Biltmore is the luxury location for those who like high-rise living in the Biltmore. The complex has underground, secured parking and a fitness center and entertainment/party room available as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

402 S. Seawynds Blvd 001

3 Bedroom Townhouse at the Islands - Very nice 2-story townhome at the Islands. Washer, dryer and refrigerator all included. Fireplace, covered patio. Tile in all the right places - carpet is in very good shape and just cleaned. Two-car garage in cul-de-sac overlooking a greenbelt. Loft in addition to the 3 bedrooms. Tons of storage in garage cabinets.
oucampus.org

14135 W Bent Tree Cir S

Litchfield Park charmer in a gated community - This charming home is located in the Litchfield Greens, Gated and Guarded Community. Open and airy great room concept floor plan with 3 Bedrooms. King bed in main suite, queen in guest bedrooms. South facing backyard private backyard features an inviting, heated swimming pool with spa, built-in BBQ and a cozy wood burning fireplace.
oucampus.org

Paradise Foothills Apartment Homes

Paradise Foothills is a unique achievement in apartment living, offering an exceptional blend of natural, Southwestern beauty and modern, day-to-day convenience. Nestled in the breathtaking Phoenix Mountain Preserve, Paradise Foothills is a tranquil retreat-yet minutes from the places and things that make life in the Valley so rewarding, designed with a level of style, comfort and quality that will please the most demanding taste. Five attractive 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans enable you to choose the apartment that's that's just right for you. You'll find that Paradise Foothills is no ordinary place to live and each day is filled with never ending discovery.
themunchonline.com

3426 W Caton Ave

We have a property for rent on a bus line. This property has a nice sized yard. It also has a washer, dryer, stove and refrigerator. Nice tree lined street. 1 Bedroom in a 3 bdrm Townhouse located in Fairfax City, Virginia. Close to Metro, buses, restaurants, George Mason University, downtown... Learn more.
MATC Times

4020 N 73rd Street

Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment With Water Included! - Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath upper apartment with water included! Located in Milwaukee surrounded by many local businesses and a short drive to Dineen Park! Plenty of natural lighting throughout. Kitchen comes complete with all major appliances and room for a small table. Large living area with access to the shared balcony perfect for enjoying the upcoming season! Spacious bedrooms. Charming bathroom with vintage style tub/shower combo. Coin-op washer and dryer for your use. Parking available. Sorry, this is a smoke and pet free property.
themunchonline.com

420 D St SE

Beautiful Capitol Hill Townhouse - 4 Bedrooms/4 Bathrooms - 2 blocks to Eastern Market Metro - Welcome to Ebenezer Flats a Luxury Historic Capitol Hill Corner Unit Row House - Fully renovated bright and modern 2 unit townhouse. Unit B has 4 bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom. HUGE kitchen, dining and living space. 1 bedroom on main floor, three bedrooms lower level. FAB LOCATION! Two blocks to Eastern Market Metro (Blue, Orange, Silver line) .8 mile to the Capitol. Easy access to all the great surrounding restaurants, nightlife, 395/295.
oucampus.org

7325 W Jenan Dr

3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a Den in south Peoria is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a Den in south Peoria is available for immediate move in! Den/Office could easily be used as 4th bedroom. This home was just newly remodeled. It has new interior paint, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. It also includes brand new appliances, counter tops and a kitchen island. It also has a back patio with rocked backyard. It has a brick fireplace and a large Master Bedroom with 2 closets and private entrance to backyard This house is close to Peoria schools, restaurants, shopping, and highway access.
oucampus.org

7517 W Shumway Farm Rd

Gorgeous 4 Bed home with Loft in good Laveen community - Gorgeous and Charming !! 4 bed home with large backyard in the Laveen Farms subdivision. Great Layout!! The property offers 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with attached 2 car garage. Large Living Room with Open Kitchen with island overlooking the large family room. Nice Appliances. Big Loft. Well Managed and beautiful master planned HOA community with tree lined streets, wide sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad, basketball courts, huge park and elementary school. Ready for move in!! MUST SEE !!
MATC Times

N114W15846 Sylvan Circle

Spacious 2 bedroom in Germantown with garage included! - Nice 2 bedroom available with spacious closets, a large kitchen with ample counter space and appliances. This unit has mosaic tile upgrades in kitchen and bath as well as new hardwood floors in the living area. This unit also comes with a garage space. Immaculate building with beautiful laundry facilities. Very quiet location with great on-site manager. Cats ok. Very close to Sendiks, Walgreens, 2 banks and several restaurants. Call now for a showing!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10430 Armstrong Street

Pristine and pretty three-level townhome minutes from George Mason University! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features a comfortable floor plan, oversized windows that let the light shine in, and a lower level walkout with a spacious fenced-in yard that opens to the community tot lot. The main level boasts a large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, and space for a table under the front-facing window. Upper-level features a primary bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, two additional guest bedrooms, and a second full bathroom. Head down to the lower level where there is a bonus guest room/office, a recreation room with glass doors to the backyard, a laundry room, and a third full bathroom. Two assigned parking spaces right out front. Located in the heart of Fairfax City close to restaurants, shops, and the beautiful historic downtown. Commuting is made easy with the metro, 66, and 495 all just minutes away. There also is a trail that leads to Daniels Run Park that will provide all your outside activities needs.
thexunewswire.com

545 Rockdale Avenue,

545 Rockdale Ave First Floor 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Hurry and see our 2BR/1BA duplex located in Cincinnati, Ohio. This home has an updated electrical, and plumbing system, updated eat-in kitchen, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, dishwasher, updated bathroom, updated flooring, w/d hookup, and a full shared basement! Outside there is a screened porch, off street parking, and a yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
dailymemphian.com

Townsend buys sixth property on Summer Avenue’s west end

William “Bill” Townsend continues acquiring commercial properties on the west end of Summer, and he’s forming a plan. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists plus more than 20 freelancers, all of whom work around the clock to cover the issues impacting our community. Subscriptions - and donations - also help fund our community access programs which provide free access to K-12 schools, senior-living facilities and more. Thank you for making our work possible.
thexunewswire.com

2702 W. McMicken Ave

UC Near - this WILL go fast - This unit is the 2nd and 3rd floor of a large duplex located on the corner of Straight and W. McMicken. Fully updated with new wiring, plumbing, hardwood flooring, windpws and efficient heating. Convenient location that is just a walk to UC with access to expressways in just minutes. Off street parking available.
thegramblinite.com

106 S Homer St.

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment - Spacious ground floor apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. Each apartment has front and back doors. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property manager will contact you about the showing.
oucampus.org

12477 N Augusta Dr

Fully Furnished Home in Sun City on Golf Lot - Immaculate golf course lot home, fully furnished, recently updated with lots of upgrades! Age restricted neighborhood. Looking for a long term renter (1 year minimum). A shorter term lease would be considered at $2,750 per month. Call for details. There's...
oucampus.org

2103 W Madison Street

Charming Historic Bungalow located in Downtown Phoenix!! Large Lot!! 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms - Stunning Historic Bungalow located in Downtown Phoenix. Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Property is located on a corner oversized lot. Hope has wood flooring and tile/laminate throughout. Fully repainted, light, bright and airy. Bathroom has a claw-foot tub and shower with a stackable washer and dryer included. Large kitchen has been completely updated with gas stove. This property is located close to multiple freeways, close to the Capitol, all the amenities of living downtown, close to music venues, sports entertainment, shopping, restaurants and so much more. This property is so charming. Come, Show and Rent today.
