Grand Gorge man found dead after accident in Greene County

LEXINGTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- State Police in Catskill said a man was found dead after a Tuesday night crash in Lexington. They said the 53-year-old from Grand Gorge was pronounced dead on the scene by local paramedics.

Around 8:11 p.m. State Police said they responded to reports of a truck in a stream with an unconscious driver. Greene County Paramedics were already on the scene when troopers arrived. They informed troopers that Douglas Cronk, the driver of the Ford F-150, was dead.

Upon investigation, State Police discovered Cronk had been traveling north on State Route 42 when the Ford struck a utility pole ending up in the stream. They said they are still trying to piece together what led to the crash.

