This beautiful home in the heart of Chester is waiting for your family! If you are looking for a home with four large bathrooms look no more. Everything in this home has been updated-the roof, HVAC, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and bathrooms. The first floor has open living space with two living areas, eat in kitchen, dining room and a half bath. When you step down into the utility room where the washer/dryer hook and then you have another small living area that leads into the garage. Upstairs you have four large bedrooms, full bathroom in the hall and the owner suite with a full bathroom as well. Come take a look at this beautiful house and make it your home!

CHESTER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO