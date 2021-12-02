ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-Mexico may impose tariffs over proposed U.S. electric car tax credit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Adds Mexican minister’s comments, background details)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mexico is analyzing a range of responses to a proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credit and would even consider applying tariffs, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Thursday.

“In the past we have imposed tariffs and we would have to do or propose something very important and strategic for those products, in those places where it hurts them...so that the consequences can be felt,” Clouthier told a news conference.

Clouthier said this was “not a desirable” course of action, but underscored that Mexico would do everything in its power to safeguard its automotive industry, which employs around 1 million people directly.

The U.S. Congress is considering a new $12,500 tax credit that would include $4,500 for union-made U.S. electric vehicles. Only U.S. built vehicles would be eligible for the $12,500 credit after 2027, under a House proposal. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Drazen Jorgic, Cynthia Osterman and Angus MacSwan)

Comments / 0

Related
hot96.com

U.S. trade agency backs proposed EV tax credit despite Mexico’s objections

(Reuters) – The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Friday it was committed to legislation strengthening the U.S. electric vehicle industry despite its inclusion of a tax credit that has drawn threats of retaliation from Mexico, which calls it “discriminatory”. The proposed $12,500 electric vehicle tax credit would include $4,500...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Electric Cars#Tax Credit#Tariffs#Mexican#The U S Congress#House
Washington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this looks set to change due to actions by both countries, with implications for Wall Street and for Chinese companies, which accounted for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion-plus equity market as of mid-2021.
STOCKS
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Remove unfair electric vehicle tax credit from 'Build Back Better'

President Joe Biden recently faced a difficult choice of his own making: a continued good neighbor policy following the rules of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, or pursuit of his buy-American polices embedded in the infrastructure bill he signed into law Nov. 15 and in the pending $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” legislation.
IMMIGRATION
KTVZ

Government shutdown would cost the US economy $1.8 billion a week, S&P says

Congress is flirting with a shutdown that would cost the US economy $1.8 billion for each week the government is closed, according to estimates by S&P Global Ratings. “The shutdown, if it’s brief, wouldn’t be a disaster, but would still reduce some of the economic gains the US has felt from the reopening,” Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global, wrote in a report Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. to delay UK trade deal over post-Brexit concern - FT

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The United States will delay its deal to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum because of concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% and 10% tariffs on...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Mexico City
WashingtonExaminer

On China’s Trade Practices, the United States Is Ramping Up Efforts with Allies

This week, trade ministers from around the world were supposed to meet in Geneva to discuss a number of pressing trade issues, including new disciplines to rein in government subsidies in the fishing and agricultural sectors, and to develop a path forward to liberalize trade in areas such as environmental goods and e‑commerce. These meetings are now postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. These face to face meetings are not only important for addressing multilateral issues at the World Trade Organization, but also provide an opportunity for countries to discuss other trade challenges. While trade commentators have been generally skeptical of international efforts to tackle modern trade problems due to the growing tide of protectionism and nationalistic industrial policy, we should not lose all hope. In fact, on one of the most pressing trade issues of the day—how to reconcile China’s place in the world trading system as a largely state‐run economy—there was some headway in trilateral talks between the United States, the European Union and Japan. This is a positive sign.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

EU seeks to forge new global trade rules with U.S.

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Union has experienced a "breakthrough year" with the United States even if not all trade irritants are gone and now wants to work with its transatlantic ally to start forging trade rules for the future, the EU trade chief said. A year on...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Column: Ukraine, EU may offer opportunities for U.S. corn exports

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Corn exports out of the United States, the world’s top supplier, are expected to ease from last year’s record but still reach the second-best levels in history. Huge U.S. sales to China are vital in those predictions, but high global prices and successes of competitors could challenge those efforts.
AGRICULTURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Electric vehicle tax credit punishes nonunion makers

Regarding “Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles” (Nov. 11): I believe this bill is aimed against nonunion workers. Customers who purchase electric vehicles from auto plants represented by the United Auto Workers union will receive a $7,500 credit toward their purchase. Letter: Settlement opens relocation door, including Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reuters

Mexico to reinstate temporary tariffs on steel imports in 2022

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mexico announced the temporary reinstatement of 15% import tariffs on some types of steel to begin in the next year, aimed at boosting the industry after a slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The tariffs will begin in June 2022 and gradually disappear...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Turkey Reaches Deal With U.S. Over Ending Its Digital Tax (1)

The U.S. reached a deal with Turkey on the transition from a digital services tax to a new global agreement, the Treasury Department announced Monday. The deal mirrors one already struck with Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and the U.K., the statement said. That leaves India as the sole country with a digital tax targeted by a potential U.S. trade retaliation that hasn’t yet signed an accord with the U.S.
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Israel Set to impose Electric Car Tax to Offset Loss in Car Gas Tax Revenue

The soaring success of the new imports of Chinese electric cars in Israel foretells considerable damage to the country’s tax collections. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Israel is NIS 26.48 ($8.55), out of which a whopping 62% – NIS 16.32 ($5.27) are added taxes. But so far, Israel does not tax electricity – which is a big problem for the government (not the consumer), considering that in 2019, state income from taxes on gasoline reached NIS 19 billion ($6.14 billion).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy