Public Safety

Alec Baldwin insists he 'didn't pull the trigger' in Rust shooting tragedy

Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first sit-down interview about the incident for...

fremonttribune.com

enstarz.com

Alec Baldwin Lying? Voice Stress Analyst Points Out Actor's False Claims In 'Rust' Shooting Statement

Did Alec Baldwin lie in his statement about the "Rust" shooting incident and cover up the critical information related to the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins?. Since the "Rust" shooting incident happened, Baldwin became one of the sufferers tagged as potentially responsible for the tragic event. To somewhat control the buzzes, he spoke up for the first time in front of the photographers in Vermont, saying he could not detail the probe's progress.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A body language expert analysed Alec Baldwin in interview - and gave verdict on whether he looked honest

A body language expert analyzed Alec Baldwin’s behavior in his exclusive interview with ABC News, to give her verdict on whether the actor was telling the truth about the fatal shooting on set of Western film Rust.Patti Wood watched the high-profile interview and told The Sun that Baldwin was being truthful when he told ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger.Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he would “never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”Wood said: “When he says the trigger wasn’t pulled, it’s explosive, meaning that he’s striking down the...
CELEBRITIES
George Stephanopoulos
Alec Baldwin
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Alec Baldwin’s interview following ‘Rust’ shooting ‘was a mistake,’ legal experts say: It 'may backfire'

Legal experts believe Alec Baldwin should have given his televised interview a second thought before speaking out. On Thursday night, the actor gave his first sit-down since the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the Western film “Rust.” The 63-year-old told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger on a prop gun he was holding on a New Mexico film set when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Baldwin says does not feel guilt over 'Rust' shooting death

Alec Baldwin said he does not feel guilty for the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust," as he explained that he started cocking the gun that killed the cinematographer but did not pull the trigger. Baldwin said he initially thought Hutchins may have fainted or had a heart attack, and was only told she had been killed with a live round hours later following a lengthy police interview. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Shooting#Abc News
imdb.com

Alec Baldwin Recalls Moment of Rust Shooting During Emotional ABC Interview

Alec Baldwin broke down in tears remembering cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and also recalled the moments before the Rust film set shooting that claimed her life, in his first official interview about the tragedy. The sit-down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos aired Thursday, Dec. 2, more than a month after the fatal Oct. 21 incident on the Santa Fe, N.M. set. During the interview, the 63-year-old actor paid tribute to Hutchins, 42, who is survived by her husband and 9-year-old son. He also said he did not pull the trigger on the gun he was holding during a rehearsal for the Western movie Rust. Santa Fe police said on the day of the shooting that Baldwin...
CELEBRITIES
People

Alec Baldwin Says He Doesn't Feel Guilt Since Accidental Rust Shooting, But Is 'Struggling Physically'

Alec Baldwin is getting candid about his mental and physical health following the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on set of his movie Rust just over a month ago. On Oct. 21 in New Mexico, Baldwin held the gun that discharged and fatally wounded the cinematographer. Baldwin explained, though, that he never pulled the trigger — he just cocked it and "let go of the hammer" when it fired, he said during his emotional first interview since that day, speaking with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alec Baldwin Couldn't 'Give a S--' If His Career Is Over After 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin "couldn't give a s—" if his 40-year acting career is over after the tragic shooting incident on the set of his film Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin spoke at length for the first time about the Oct. 21 shooting to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Wednesday, claiming he didn't pull the trigger on the gun that fired at Hutchins and Souza.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Rust
Popculture

'Rust' Ammo Supplier Denies Alec Baldwin Claim on Live Rounds From Set

The Rust ammo supplier has responded to Alec Baldwin's claims that someone put a gun with live rounds on the set, denying that it was the fault of the supplier. Recently, a clip from Baldwin's in-depth interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos began making the rounds after the actor denied having pulled the trigger that resulted in the death of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left another person injured.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting interview: Five most shocking revelations

Alec Baldwin made many shocking revelations when he spoke out about the "Rust" shooting incident in his first sit-down interview which aired Thursday night. The fatal Oct. 21 incident on the Western movie set left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured. While speaking with George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin...
CELEBRITIES

