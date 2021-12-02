NYPD: Man Knocked Out With Brick, Kicked And Robbed Inside Bronx Lobby

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying three people they say are attacking young Jewish children in Brooklyn.
The trio has allegedly struck at least three times, and their youngest victim was just 3 years old. All of the victims were wearing traditional Jewish attire, police said.
The first incident happened Friday, Nov. 26 at around 6 p.m. at Skillman Street and Dekalb Avenue. Police say three people approached two boys, 12 and 3, and one of the attackers, a female, slapped the 3-year-old in the face and took off.
Two similar incidents took place Sunday, Nov. 28 within...
