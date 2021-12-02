ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Man Knocked Out With Brick, Kicked And Robbed Inside Bronx Lobby

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD is asking the public for...

newyork.cbslocal.com

myrtlebeachonline.com

‘What are you looking at?’ Seven men brutally beat stranger walking in NYC, video shows

“What are you looking at?” a man was asked before being brutally beaten by seven hooded strangers while walking in New York City, a video released by police shows. The 62-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was assaulted on the sidewalk in Manhattan in an attack captured on surveillance camera and authorities are searching for the unidentified male suspects, offering a $3,500 reward, police said on Twitter.
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Man In Wheelchair Beaten, Robbed By Group Of Suspects In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was beaten, robbed and dragged from his wheelchair early this month in the Bronx. The disturbing attack was caught on video around 2:30 a.m. on November 8 at the corner of East Tremont and Anthony avenues. Police said the 39-year-old victim got into an argument with a woman on the sidewalk, when she and three men started punching him in the head. (Credit: NYPD) Surveillance video shows one suspect pull the victim out of his wheelchair and continue to wail on him on the ground. Another suspect can be seen taking his backpack, containing his cellphone and $800. Police said the victim suffered pain to his head and body but refused medical attention. Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
CBS New York

Trio Of Girls Accused Of Attacking Jewish Children, As Young As 3, In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying three people they say are attacking young Jewish children in Brooklyn. (credit: NYPD) The trio has allegedly struck at least three times, and their youngest victim was just 3 years old. All of the victims were wearing traditional Jewish attire, police said. The first incident happened Friday, Nov. 26 at around 6 p.m. at Skillman Street and Dekalb Avenue. Police say three people approached two boys, 12 and 3, and one of the attackers, a female, slapped the 3-year-old in the face and took off. Two similar incidents took place Sunday, Nov. 28 within...
PIX11

Man tries to rape woman in Brooklyn apartment lobby: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A man tried to rape a woman inside the lobby of an apartment building in Brooklyn, police said Saturday. The 45-year-old victim told police the suspect approached her inside the building lobby, located near Shore Parkway and 13th Street in Sheepshead Bay, around 1:50 a.m. on Friday. The man grabbed her […]
PIX11

Gunman caught on video shooting man in front of Bronx home: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx — A man drew a gun the morning of Nov. 10 and shot another man in the abdomen and leg, police said Wednesday. At approximately 11 a.m., in front of a residence on Holland Avenue in the Bronx, the gunman drew his weapon and fired it at a nearby 36-year-old man. The victim […]
PIX11

Bronx deadly drive-by: New video shows gunmen open fire on busy street

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — The NYPD released new surveillance video on Wednesday night of a Bronx drive-by shooting in November that left a teenage boy dead and three others wounded. Police said a black SUV pulled up on Burke Avenue near Barnes Avenue around 5 p.m. back on Nov. 17 and two people inside opened […]
New York Post

Man bloodied after brutal attack in Midtown subway station

A man was arrested after leaving another man bloodied during a fight on a Midtown subway platform Friday afternoon, officials said. The altercation between the two men broke out at around 3:20 p.m. on the northbound platform of the 49th Street station, which serves the N and R trains, an MTA spokesperson said.
PIX11

Man wanted for allegedly stabbing Bronx bar worker 9 times: NYPD

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx — The NYPD on Monday identified a suspect they were searching for after a stabbing at a Bronx bar back in October. Police believe Yefri Toribio, 24, is the man who allegedly stabbed an employee at a Westchester Square bar several times when a dispute escalated on Oct. 6. Authorities said […]
foxlexington.com

Video shows gunman shooting out of car sunroof in NYC

FOREST PARK, Queens (WPIX) – Shocking video shows a gunman shooting a firearm out of the sunroof of a car driving on a highway in Queens, according to the NYPD. Police said the footage was taken on Thursday around 3:45 p.m., on the Jackie Robinson Parkway. The unidentified suspect let...
New York Post

Two NYPD cops shot in the Bronx

Two NYPD cops were shot in The Bronx on Wednesday night while responding to a call of a person with a gun, police said. The suspect opened fire at East 187th Street and Beaumont Avenue in the Belmont section at around 8 p.m., according to law-enforcement sources. He was then...
cbslocal.com

2 NYPD Officers Shot In The Bronx, Suspect In Custody

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers were shot while exchanging gunfire with a suspect in the Bronx on Wednesday. Both officers are expected to survive. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, the incident started with a 911 call to report a man with a gun. The two cops were sent...
PIX11

Two men shot, taken to hospitals after Bronx shooting: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Two men are expected to survive after a double shooting in the Bronx, police said. The incident happened at about 6:18 p.m. on 188th Street in the Fordham Heights section, police said. One of the victims was shot in the hand, and the other was shot in the arm. Police […]
