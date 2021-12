11.11.2021 | 7:03 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol and Riverside Fire Department were dispatched to a 3 vehicle traffic collision on the freeway involving a box truck and a van or suv with 5 patients trapped. Riverside Fire Department quickly upgraded their response and had multiple stations respond as well as additional AMRs. At this time the cause of the accident is unknown. CHP and RFD are hesitating on giving an SOT but from what we are being told there is 7 patients, 1 fatal and 5 possible minors. No more information is available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

