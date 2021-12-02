A three-vehicle accident on Highway 180 led to minor injuries (Fresno, CA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday morning, minor injuries were reported following a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 180.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place shortly before 7:00 a.m. on eastbound Highway 180 and Highway 168 interchange.

