ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

A three-vehicle accident on Highway 180 led to minor injuries (Fresno, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdGJx_0dCPzgrk00
A three-vehicle accident on Highway 180 led to minor injuries (Fresno, CA)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday morning, minor injuries were reported following a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 180.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place shortly before 7:00 a.m. on eastbound Highway 180 and Highway 168 interchange.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A three-vehicle accident on Highway 180 led to minor injuries

December 2, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Juvenile hospitalized following an auto-pedestrian accident in Henderson (Henderson, NV)

A juvenile was injured after getting hit by a vehicle Friday morning in Henderson. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Carnegie Street and Cozy Hill Circle. The early reports showed that a child pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. On arrival, the emergency responders transported the victim to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

46-year-old Joshua Bessette injured after a fiery crash on Highway 155 (Coulee City, WA)

On Friday morning, 46-year-old Joshua Bessette, from Ephrata, suffered injuries following a fiery accident on Highway 155 north of Coulee City. As per the initial information, the single-car crash took place at around 7:12 a.m. near Banks Lake. The preliminary investigation showed that Joshua Bessette was driving his 2008 Honda Civic north when the car swerved off the roadway to the right, hit a rock bank and flipped over.
COULEE CITY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Nationwide Report

70-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair killed after being hit by a vehicle in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

A 70-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in the southeast part of town. As per the initial information, the fatal accident took place on Friday, December 3, at about 11:23 AM near Pecos and Oquendo. The early reports showed that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was crossing south Pecos, approaching Oquendo Road outside a marked crosswalk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a rollover crash in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Friday afternoon, one person suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on WA-240 in Kennewick. The preliminary investigation indicated that a white Chevrolet van rolled over on its side off the edge of the roadway. It is unknown whether anyone was killed as a result of the collision. According to the officials, concerned citizens rushed to the scene to help the driver out of their vehicle after the accident.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy