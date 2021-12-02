Kymari Gray started making plays as a freshman. Now, the senior hopes to carry Phoebus back to the state title game.

From the dawn of Phoebus football excellence in the mid-1990s, through the seven state championships in 10 years (2001-11), to the perennial Peninsula District titles of today, running backs have often carried the torch for the Phantoms’ offense.

That torch was passed from one wide receiver to another during the Phantoms’ 2018 run to the Class 3 state final. Not long after his 62-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter of the championship game against Heritage of Lynchburg, Barry Hargraves — who made seven of his 18 touchdown catches during that postseason — was sidelined by an injury.

Phantoms coach Jeremy Blunt turned to freshman Kymari Gray.

“When he called my name, I was surprised,” Gray said. “My eyes were as wide as I don’t know what, but I said I was ready.”

That’s an understatement. Gray beat a Heritage defensive back on a pass across the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown to pull the Phantoms to within 24-20 with a little more than four minutes remaining.

Then he “somehow, some way,” to borrow from the voiceover of the game highlight video, made a leaping catch along the sideline for an 11-yard gain to keep the Phantoms’ last-minute hopes of victory alive. They would be dashed moments later by a Heritage interception, but Gray ensured he would carry the torch as the Phantoms’ next offensive star.

He’s done so nicely. Now a 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior, Gray leads the Phantoms with 37 catches for 686 yards and 17 touchdown receptions — four of them in the postseason to go with an interception return for a TD.

Still missing from his résumé before he heads off to some Division I school is that state title the Phantoms missed when their late drive came up 10 yards short in the ‘18 state final. Gray and the Phantoms (12-1) will continue their quest for their first title since 2011 against Brentsville District (11-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Class 3 state semifinal at Darling Stadium.

The winner plays for the state title at Liberty University on Dec. 11.

“That’s all I’ve been able to think about is getting back with my boys,” Gray said after he had five catches for 92 yards, a 37-yard touchdown among them, as well as a 26-yard interception return for a score in the 27-3 win over York in the Class 3 Region A final on Saturday at Darling.

Those exploits are the latest in a remarkable senior season that began with Gray scoring touchdowns on 12 of his first 13 receptions. His yards after the catch have been prolific.

“That’s just the way I play the game,” Gray said. “After I catch the ball, I just keep working and feel like I have to make my man miss and get positive yards.”

Phantoms quarterback Mark Wagner says, “Nobody is like Kymari when the ball is in the air. He’s focused, concentrates and has great hand-skills.

“I never second-guess myself when I throw the ball to him.”

Wagner has had little reason to second-guess himself. His numbers this season are as eye-opening as Gray’s.

Wagner, a 6-1, 171-pound senior, has completed 109 of 193 passes for 1,815 yards and 28 touchdowns with only one interception. Because Jalen Mayo (seven touchdown receptions during the nine-game regular season), Jordan Bass, Donald Gatling and Keyontae Gray (Kymari Gray’s younger brother) are all talented, he has the luxury of spreading the ball out.

Those four have caught a touchdown pass each during the three-game postseason.

“Mayo is a big-play receiver you can always trust to make a play when the ball is in the air,” Wagner said. “Jordan Bass is super-tall (6-4), super-athletic and a powerhouse on the field, and when the ball is not in his hands, he’s a physical blocker.

“Donald Gatling is super-smooth, fluent in everything he does and confident in his movements. Keyontae Gray is electric and makes everybody miss.”

Kymari Gray is the star, though, and Wagner’s No. 1 option. The Phantoms still boast a strong run game, led by junior Ty’Reon Taylor (923 yards rushing, 13 TDs), but these days the passing attack is at least as big a part of their arsenal.

Gray is happy to carry the torch back into the state playoffs for the first time in three years.

“I’m back and we’re back,” he said. “It’s a great feeling.”

State semifinal

Class 3: Brentsville District (11-2) vs. Phoebus (12-1) at Darling Stadium in Hampton, 2 p.m. Saturday