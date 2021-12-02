ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins-Giants predictions: Will Miami bolster improbable playoff chances?

By Keven Lerner, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has lived up to expectations during four-game winning streak. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins (5-7) vs. Giants (4-7), Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 4 1/2 points. Over/under: 40.

Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 7-5): Dolphins 23, Giants 10

This front end of an easy, New York-New York doubleheader at Hard Rock Stadium looks especially inviting. The Giants have offensive problems (10 and 13 points the last two weeks) even before you get to the health of their quarterback. The Dolphins defensive line should dominate a bad Giants offensive line. After a bye week, they also should have no problem beating the Jets on Dec. 19.

Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 8-4): Dolphins 24, Giants 17

Miami’s defense is tightening the screws, reminding us of the unit it was last season when it created havoc with pressure. If Miami’s offense can consistently score 24 points, this team can beat 80 percent of the league playing this way. The Dolphins are looking to become only the fourth team in NFL history to have started 1-7 before reeling off five straight wins to improve to 6-7.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 8-4): Dolphins 24, Giants 13

The Dolphins’ defense is on a roll, and that should continue against the Giants, especially since running back Saquon Barkley has been a shell of himself from his first two NFL seasons before the injuries started piling up. New York comes in banged up, including a strained neck for quarterback Daniel Jones, which could keep him out to open things up for Mike Glennon to start or at least affect Jones if he does play.

Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 8-4): Dolphins 27, Giants 17

Whether quarterback Daniel Jones plays or not, the streaking Dolphins should have no problem shutting down the Giants offense. The Giants surprised the Eagles last week to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Like the Dolphins, the Giants (4-7) have overcome a poor start (1-5) and are making a push for their first playoff berth since 2016. But their struggling offensive line will be no match against the Dolphins’ blitz-heavy defense.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 7-5): Dolphins 24, Giants 13

Will the surging Dolphins win their fifth straight game and have a realistic shot at making the playoffs? It’s certainly possible. After a disastrous 1-7 start, the Dolphins may pull off the improbable with a favorable schedule, suffocating defense and an improved Tua Tagovailoa. The Giants’ offensive line is down two starters and their running game has been nonexistent.

Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 6-6): Dolphins 24, Giants 3

The Giants offense is one spot ahead of the Dolphins’ in the yards-per-game rankings (The G-Men at 24th at 317.5 yards a game with the Dolphins at 310.8), but it is extremely misleading. With its two best skill-position players (running back Saquon Barkley and wideout Kadarius Toney) battling injuries for much of the last month, New York has been putrid at 264.8 yards per game over the past six after averaging an excellent 380.6 yards per game in the first five outings. Meanwhile, Miami after five games, admittedly against top-notch competition (Patriots, Bills, Raiders, Colts, Buccaneers) averaged a paltry 261.8 yards per contest (including 10 minutes of overtime in Las Vegas) on offense, but has upped its output to 345.9 yards per since Oct. 10. The New York defense does have a 13-game streak of forcing at least one turnover. Each team has grabbed 10 takeaways in their four most recent games.

