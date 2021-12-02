ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 9,143 additional cases with 638 in LV

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
 2 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 9,143 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day total since Jan. 9. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,170 cases per day, down 1.3% from a week ago, but up 60.2% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 1.75 million infections statewide.

Deaths

There were 128 additional deaths reported Thursday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 57.4, compared with 74.0 a week ago, a decrease of 22.4% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 33,649 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show:

There are 7.04 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 55% of the population. An additional 3.45 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 18.37 million shots have been put into the arms of 10.49 million people, or 82% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 402,039 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 59.6% of the local population. In total, 564,581 locals have received 956,091 shots in the arm, accounting for 83.7% of the Valley’s population.

Combined numbers from the state and Philadelphia health departments show that more than 1.7 million booster and additional shots have been administered to Pennsylvania residents since Aug. 13, including 54,624 in Lehigh County and 43,973 in Northampton County.

Hospitalizations

There were 3,928 people hospitalized as of midday Thursday compared with 3,939 Wednesday. Of those, 837 were in intensive care, and 471 were on ventilators. Statewide hospitalizations have increased 13.3% over the last week, and are up 36.7% in the last 30 days.

Just over 21% of those hospitalized with COVID are in an intensive care bed. That’s down slightly from 24% a month ago.

Although statewide hospitalizations are rising to levels not seen since January, the rates are about 16% lower than on this date last year.

That is not the case in the northeast health care region, which encompasses Lehigh and Northampton counties. Even though population-adjusted COVID hospitalization rates are lower than the statewide rates, the 2021 rate for Dec. 2 is almost 10% higher than it was last year.

The southeast health care region, which encompasses Philadelphia and seven surrounding counties, including Schuylkill, Berks, Bucks and Montgomery, has seen its 2021 hospitalization rates increase at a much slower pace than last year. The current rate is less than half what it was in 2020, and is only 60% of the statewide rate.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 354 patients, with 63 in intensive care, and 25 on ventilators. Regional hospitalizations have increased 20.3% over the last week, and are up 53.2% in the last 30 days.

Testing

There were 13,598 test results reported Thursday, with 56.5% of them positive.

The seven-day average percent positive for those tested for the first time is 51.3%, compared with 42.2% a week ago, and 30.5% a month ago.

The overall positive test rate is 19.6% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 638 additional case reports, with 314 in Lehigh County, 324 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 102,479.

Deaths: Six new deaths (four in Lehigh County, and two in Northampton County), compared with three the day before. That brings the total to 1,788 (967 in Lehigh, and 821 in Northampton).

Comments / 7

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Allentown, PA
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

