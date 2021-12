Here are some Christmas gift ideas for the Pittsburgh sports fan(s) in your life. Here is what makes the Steelers one of the most iconic teams in NFL history — six Super Bowl championships, eight AFC championships and 24 division titles. But how well do you really know the Steelers? You Gotta Know Games has created a trivia game called Who’s The Man — Pittsburgh Football edition. Its 100 cards are filled with clues pertaining to great players, coaches and personalities from Steelers lore. $24.95 at yougottaknowgames.com or at Rally House and other select retail locations.

