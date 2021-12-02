ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People can snog who they wish, Javid says

 2 days ago
The Health Secretary has revealed it is a “Javid family tradition” to kiss his wife under the mistletoe, as he said it had nothing to do with the Government who people chose to kiss.

Sajid Javid said that “people can snog who they wish” this Christmas, after a minister had advised against locking lips to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Javid told ITV News: “People can snog who they wish. I’ll certainly be kissing my wife under the mistletoe – it’s a Javid family tradition.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks to the media following a visit to Abbey Vaccine Centre in central London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

“It’s got nothing to do with the Government who you kiss or anything like that. But the only thing is just – there’s guidance already out there – just be cautious and enjoy yourselves.”

On Wednesday, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told ITV’s Peston programme that “we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us”.

But she said “snogging under the mistletoe” should be avoided with “people you don’t already know”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer earlier said: “I don’t think it’s the role of Government to dictate who people can kiss or not kiss, and I was quite surprised to see that suggestion come out of Government.

“I think it just demonstrates how they’re (at) sixes and nines if that’s what they’re now discussing.”

The discussion comes after reports of Christmas parties being cancelled amid concern over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

But the Prime Minister said on Thursday it was unnecessary to cancel holiday events or for people to change their behaviour, outside of the new measures set out on mask-wearing and self-isolation.

Earlier, business minister George Freeman said he hadn’t been kissed under the mistletoe “for years”.

Speaking to LBC he said: “We’re trying not to tell everyone who they should kiss or where they should go.

“I think Therese Coffey was making the point that we’re all going to have to exercise some common sense and I think the British public know that, in the end, it is up to all of us.

“If we can prevent the virus from spreading, we’ll all be able to enjoy more freedoms and that’s why we have taken the steps we have.”

newschain

Take a Covid test before attending Christmas parties, Javid says

People should carry on with their plans for Christmas, the Health Secretary has insisted, though he urged partygoers to take a Covid lateral flow test before attending events. As the Government accelerates the Covid booster programme to help slow down the spread of the new Omicron variant, Sajid Javid said people should continue following Government advice despite warnings from some health officials over the risks of socialising.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Racism not taken seriously enough by sporting bodies, says Javid

UK sporting bodies have not taken accusations of racism seriously, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said. He said that racial slurs used at Yorkshire County Cricket Club were not “banter” as had been suggested, and called for the organisation to change. His comments come after whistleblower and former cricketer Azeem...
SOCIETY
The Independent

No 10 Christmas party claims ‘incredibly insulting’ – Covid bereaved families

A woman who lost her father to Covid-19 said it is “incredibly insulting” to hear claims that Downing Street staff held parties which broke social distancing rules last Christmas.Pressure has continued to mount on Number 10 over reports that work-related social gatherings were held in the lead-up to Christmas last year even though the public was forbidden from doing the same.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said any events held at No 10 were “in accordance with the rules”.Safiah Ngah, 29, from a bereaved families group, said the reports are “sickening”.I can absolutely assure you that No 10 staff followed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government would not make Covid vaccinations compulsory, Javid says

Health secretary Sajid Javid has ruled out mass mandatory coronavirus vaccination, saying that it is not something that the government would ever “look at” bringing in. His comments came after demonstrators took the streets across Europe to protest against tighter coronavirus restrictions put in place to curb growing infection rates. Austria has made coronavirus vaccines compulsory and announced a new lockdown. The nationwide lockdown will start on Monday and will initially last for ten days.In Germany, ministers have admitted that introducing compulsory vaccination could be “unavoidable”. Germany’s federal tourism commissioner Thomas Bareiß told DPA news agency: “In retrospect, it was...
WORLD
The Independent

Sajid Javid says UK will ‘never look at’ imposing mandatory vaccines

Sajid Javid has ruled out imposing mandatory vaccines in the UK, suggesting that getting jabbed should be a “positive choice”. The health secretary was speaking to Andrew Marr amid violent protests across Europe opposing compulsory vaccines. “Taking a vaccine should be a positive choice,” Mr Javid said. “With the exception...
HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid reveals snogging his wife under mistletoe is ‘family tradition’

The government will not be outlawing snogging under mistletoe this Christmas, Sajid Javid said in revealing that the kiss is an annual tradition for him and his wife.The health secretary said it is a “Javid family tradition” for the pair to kiss under mistletoe when he said it was none of the government’s business if people choose to kiss strangers.The discussion comes after reports of Christmas parties being cancelled amid concerns over the omicron variant of coronavirus.Some scientists have also warned that the risk of a fourth wave of Covid is too large for people to be attending big Christmas...
POLITICS
Indy100

Minister says people should avoid ‘snogging under the mistletoe’ to avoid catching Covid this Christmas

A government minister has told people to avoid “snogging under the mistletoe” to prevent spreading Covid this Christmas. Speaking on ITV’s Peston programme, work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey said “we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us” but warned: “For what it’s worth, I don’t think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: No need to change Christmas plans says Sajid Javid

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid, has said there is no need for people to change Christmas plans, despite concern about the new Covid variant, omicron. The head of UK's Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries, suggested on Tuesday that slightly limiting social contact could slow down the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Avoid kisses under mistletoe says minister, as expert urges ‘sensible’ Christmas

People can enjoy Christmas if they take “sensible” precautions, an expert has said, as a Government minister warned against “snogging under the mistletoe”.Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said vaccines can do “a lot of the heavy lifting” amid concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, though he acknowledged there were “so many uncertainties” about the new strain.Suggesting measures such as social distancing and mask wearing, he told Sky News: “If people are sensible then I don’t see any reason why we can’t all enjoy Christmas again, unless this variant takes a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Don’t Kiss Strangers at Christmas, UK Government Says

People in the UK should not kiss people they don’t know this Christmas, a Conservative government minister has said. Appearing on ITV’s Peston show, Work and Pensions secretary Therese Coffey said: “I don’t think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe, you don’t need to do things like that.”
U.K.
The Independent

Christmas party numbers should not be limited, says No 10

Downing Street has rejected a suggestion from a minister that staff parties should be cancelled or scaled back in the run-up to Christmas.Coming just two days after the Prime Minister urged people to carry on as normal with their Christmas plans, business minister George Freeman appeared to muddy the waters by suggesting parties may depend on how many people are attending.But No 10 slapped down the suggestion, saying restrictions on numbers were “not in the regulations”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I think, as you know, Government advice does not set any limits on numbers.”He added: “There is nothing...
WORLD
The Independent

Oliver Dowden: Keep calm and carry on with Christmas plans

Partygoers have been urged to “keep calm and carry on” with their Christmas festivities, despite scientists raising the alarm about the risks associated with gathering for social events.The Conservative Party chairman, Oliver Dowden said his party had no intention of cancelling its own Christmas drinks, and that others should continue with their celebrations.It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson who received his booster dose of the Covid vaccine on Thursday, urged the public to “continue as they are” within the new measures introduced to stop the spread of the virus, following the emergence of the Omicron variant.Senior Tories,...
CORONAVIRUS
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals new pastime he couldn't do at London home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give royal fans glimpses into their gorgeous Montecito home via virtual appearances, and on Wednesday, Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background. While the large prop could be just for decorative purposes, it is...
CELEBRITIES
