United States Sports Academy President and CEO Dr. T.J. Rosandich bolstered the institution’s reach in the Middle East during a recent visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain. In Bahrain, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA) of the Kingdom of Bahrain, met with Rosandich to discuss sport development in the island nation in the Middle East. Earlier in 2021, Rosandich was appointed by royal decree to the Board of Directors of the GSA – a group charged with furthering the development of the Kingdom’s national sport effort.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO