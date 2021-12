On August 25 the Federal Housing Finance Agency published a proposed rule establishing affordable housing goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2022-24. These goals were originally established by statute in 1992, with revisions in 2008. They call for the FHFA director to set annual goals for the minimum percentages of the government-sponsored entities’ single-family mortgage acquisitions for home purchase mortgages for (1) low-income families, (2) very low-income families, (3) families in low-income areas, and (4) refinance mortgages for (ow-income families. Here “low-income” refers to families with incomes no greater than 80 percent of Area Median Income and “very-low income” refers to families with incomes no greater than 50 percent of AMI. There are also goals for the minimum numbers of units in multifamily properties for low-income families, very low-income families, and low-income families in small, 5 to 50 unit properties.

