Three new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland bringing the total to nine.Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said there are now five cases in the Lanarkshire area and four in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, up from the six across the two areas announced on Monday.The health secretary said the vaccination booster programme will be accelerated but that workforce issues will be the “biggest constraining factor”.Booster vaccinations are being extended to all those aged 18 and over in Scotland in line with the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommendation, with the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO