Celebs, fashion, 24k chicken wings at Miami Art Basel

The worlds of art, fashion, film and music came together last night for a party hosted by W and Burberry at a waterfront residence in Miami Beach. Guests including Venus Williams, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Joe Jonas, Meadow Walker, Camila Coelho, A$AP Ferg, SAINt JHN, Candice Swanepoel and many more mingled by the pool. As the night progressed, a full-on backyard dance party broke out while DJ Chloe Caillet, looking sharp in a suit with an oversized check pattern, spun disco favorites. Inside the modernist home, crowds gathered around a Tanqueray martini bar (a dirty gin martini, shaken, with olives seemed to be the drink of the night) and snapped up trays of mini grilled cheeses. Upstairs, photographer Nick Sethi pulled a few VIPs aside for casual studio portraits, which you see here.
