Celebs, fashion, 24k chicken wings at Miami Art Basel

Our fashion favorites from November 27 to December 3. We’ve entered the final stretch of 2021, and the common theme is stacking on layers to brace the December chills. This week, celebrities embraced the brighter side of the color wheel and leaned into monochromatic styling. The best dressed celebs were spotted at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Miami, the British Fashion Awards in London, and in the streets of NYC. SZA shows us how to do floral in the winter and Steve Harvey makes a solid case for why he should be crowned the king of red – see their looks and the rest of the best dressed outfits ahead.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO