Miami, TX

Celebs, fashion, 24k chicken wings at Miami Art Basel

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — After a pandemic hiatus, the official Art Basel show is back in Miami with all its eccentric glory, a dizzying list of celebrity attendees and dozens of spin-off shows that are already generating a buzz, including a phenom child painter and a $4 million Banksy sale....

www.crossroadstoday.com

New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Celebrities React to Designer Virgil Abloh’s Death By Sharing Emotional Messages

On Sunday, November 28, designer Virgil Abloh passed away at 41 years old. A statement posted to his Instagram page announced he was battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” it read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Virgil Abloh’s Life Celebrated In Final Louis Vuitton Runway Show

Louis Vuitton paid tribute to fashion icon Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and the artistic director of LV’s menswear collection, by hosting his final runway show “Virgil Was Here” in Miami. The show featured Abloh’s Spring-Summer collection, honoring the late fashion designer’s contributions to the brand. Attendees included Ye, Kim Kardashian, North West, Pharell, and Bella Hadid. Abloh served as the creative director for Ye’s DONDA creative agency and helped create the album covers for “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus”; Ye dedicated his latest Sunday Service performance to Abloh by having the Sunday Service choir perform “Easy On Me” by Adele. Rappers Offset, Quavo, and Kid Cudi walked on the runway during the presentation; Cudi walked in Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show back in 2018 and the two frequently collaborated together on Cudi’s evolving style and merch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Insider

12 of Virgil Abloh's most iconic celebrity looks

Virgil Abloh passed away, aged 41, on November 28 following a battle with cancer. The Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director played a key role in bringing streetwear mainstream. He designed memorable looks worn by celebrities including Solange, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber. Fashion designer and creative powerhouse Virgil Abloh...
NFL
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
theface.com

Everything happening at Art Basel Miami

SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE’S SUN SHOWERS EXHIBITION. Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello has commissioned Japanese artist Sho Shibuya to work on an exhibition in an ephemeral gallery, to mark the 2021 iteration of Art Basel Miami Beach. Titled 55 Sunrises, Shibuya began creating this body of work during the early days of lockdown when he would photograph the sunrise each morning, before recreating each rich gradient in acrylic on the cover of the New York Times and posting the work on Instagram. His visual diary has since become emblematic of these unprecedented and constantly changing, times. Sun Showers is aptly running from sunrise to sunset, so get yourself down there in the daylight hours until Sunday 5th December.
MIAMI, FL
Essence

The Best Celebrity Fashion Moments This Week

Our fashion favorites from November 27 to December 3. We’ve entered the final stretch of 2021, and the common theme is stacking on layers to brace the December chills. This week, celebrities embraced the brighter side of the color wheel and leaned into monochromatic styling. The best dressed celebs were spotted at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Miami, the British Fashion Awards in London, and in the streets of NYC. SZA shows us how to do floral in the winter and Steve Harvey makes a solid case for why he should be crowned the king of red – see their looks and the rest of the best dressed outfits ahead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Virgil Abloh: How he 'helped black people dream in fashion'

"Virgil gave me the ability to think and imagine I could be in spaces that weren't necessarily for black people in the first place." From musicians to models to sports stars, many people have paid tribute to designer Virgil Abloh this week. On Sunday it was announced the founder of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
worldredeye.com

First Choice Miami Art Basel 2021

Miami, FL – November 30, 2021 – Design Miami/Art Basel 2021 is the global forum for design. Each fair brings together the most influential collectors, gallerists, designers, curators and critics from around the world in celebration of design culture and commerce. Art Basel opened it’s doors on Tuesday, November 30th for the First Choice VIP access. Notables included Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef, Adam Levine, Martha Stewart, Jeffrey Deitch and Aby Rosen.
MIAMI, FL
TrendHunter.com

Ceremonial Fashion Shows

Miami hosted Louis Vuitton's Virgil Was Here show in honor of the late designer. The fashion show was live-streamed worldwide and opened with Abloh's words: "I've been on this focus in terms of my art and creativity, of getting adults to behave like children again. That they go back into this sense of wonderment."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Alicia Keys teases new songs at small show ahead of art fair

R&B singer-songwriter Alicia Keys guided a few hundred people at a small show in Miami through a 10-minute meditation before asking them to make some choices.Keys wanted concert goers gathering for an immersive exhibit on the eve of Art Basel Miami Beach to listen to her new material, and then pick either the relaxing piano versions the Grammy-winning artist is best known for, or the more-produced tracks with a different beat for the same songs.“I say that's even” said Keys, seemingly surprised after singing and then playing bits of “Is it Insane," a jazzy and melancholic tune. The three...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

W and Burberry Toasted Art Basel Miami With a Poolside Bash

The worlds of art, fashion, film and music came together last night for a party hosted by W and Burberry at a waterfront residence in Miami Beach. Guests including Venus Williams, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Joe Jonas, Meadow Walker, Camila Coelho, A$AP Ferg, SAINt JHN, Candice Swanepoel and many more mingled by the pool. As the night progressed, a full-on backyard dance party broke out while DJ Chloe Caillet, looking sharp in a suit with an oversized check pattern, spun disco favorites. Inside the modernist home, crowds gathered around a Tanqueray martini bar (a dirty gin martini, shaken, with olives seemed to be the drink of the night) and snapped up trays of mini grilled cheeses. Upstairs, photographer Nick Sethi pulled a few VIPs aside for casual studio portraits, which you see here.
MIAMI, FL
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: The Fashion Industry Mourns Virgil Abloh

Boundary-breaking designer Virgil Abloh died last Sunday, following a private battle with a rare form of cancer. Diagnosed in 2019, Abloh, 41, continued to create for both Louis Vuitton, where he was the menswear creative director, and his own label, Off-White. His final show for Louis Vuitton was posthumously staged on Tuesday in Miami. “While the many people here and beyond who were so inspired by Virgil Abloh will doubtless ensure that his design and philosophy live on in the canon of contemporary fashion, it seems so cruel that he could not be here to watch the show unfold with us,” Vogue’s Luke Leitch wrote of the collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

