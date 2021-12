Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing announced on Friday that it is delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and re-listing in Hong Kong. The firm made the announcement in a one-sentence statement on Chinese social media platform Weibo, offering few details about the decision beyond that it had carefully studied the matter and would begin its delisting process in coming days.

