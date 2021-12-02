ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla tapping kids’ market with Cyberquad for kids

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
A Tesla may be on your holiday wish list this year, and your kids may also be begging for their own version of the futuristic ride.

The company known for its electric vehicles has introduced a Tesla for kids, USA Today reported.

It’s the Cyberquad, inspired by the Cybertruck.

It comes at a cost of $1,900 and is designed for kids aged 8 and older.

Mom, dad, uncles and aunts: this is just for kids because it is rated for up to 150 pounds. As for the Cyberquad itself, it weighs only 122 pounds, CNET reported.

It can go for about 15 miles on one charge and has a maximum speed of 10 mph going forward, and 5 mph going backward.

The Cyberquad will start shipping in the next two to four weeks, the company said, but it is not guaranteed for Christmas.

It also can’t ship to Alaska, Hawaii or Puerto Rico, CNET reported.

As for the long-awaited Cybertruck, Tesla is still taking orders with production to start in 2022, according to Car and Driver.

Fast Company

Now you can buy your kid a Tesla: the $1,900 electric Cyberquad four-wheeler

Tesla is growing its lineup of products again, but this time it’s not just targeting trendy, eco-friendly adults in need of a functioning vehicle. Rather, its newest model caters to trendy, eco-friendly kids whose parents can afford to buy them a $1,900 children’s toy. It’s here just in time for another lean pandemic holiday season.
CARS
Hot Hardware

Tesla's Electric Cyberquad ATV Will Make Your Kid The Envy Of The Neighborhood

Tesla has become synonymous with electric vehicles, but its latest product is one that probably caught everyone off guard—an electric "Cyberquad for Kids" priced at $1,900. It's basically a smaller version of the adult-sized Cyberquad ATV (all-terrain vehicle) it rolled onto stage two years ago during its Cybertruck event, and which has yet to ship.
CARS
104.1 WIKY

Tesla launches electric quad bike in U.S. for kids

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc has launched an electric quad bike for kids in the United States for $1,900, two years after the electric-car maker introduced the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) along with its pickup vehicle Cybertruck. The four-wheel ATV – “Cyberquad for Kids” – is inspired by the Cybertruck model and...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla launches “Cyberquad for Kids” with 36V battery, 15-mile range, and 10 mph max speed

Fresh of the release of its Cybertruck-inspired Cyberwhistle, Tesla has launched the next product in its “Cyber” line of merchandise — the Cyberquad for Kids, a miniature version of the ATV that the company unveiled with its all-electric steel pickup truck back in late 2019. The product is available for customers in the United States through the Tesla Shop for $1,900.
CARS
coolthings.com

Radio Flyer Made A Tesla Cyberquad For Kids With Adjustable Suspension, Full Steel Frame, And More

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck, they also introduced a similarly-styled ATV that’s designed to fit in the truck bed. And while there are no real details on the off-roader, it’s safe to say it’s going to be the outfit’s electric debut in the growing recreational power sports category. Since you’re not be going to be able to get one of those until the Cybertruck comes along (it’s going to be sold as an option for the truck), maybe your kids can indulge themselves instead with the Radio Flyer Tesla Cyberquad for Kids.
ELECTRONICS
