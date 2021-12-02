ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Xperia Pro-I review

By GSMArena Team
gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

Anonymous — Wrong, Nokia 808/1020 are the first phones to use serious computational photography. But, thei... "PureView technology involves taking a very high resolution image (from a full RGB array with good pixel individual size, none of these Quad/Nona bayer ones of today would work) and clever downsampling (i.e. reducing resolution)...

www.gsmarena.com

CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
soyacincau.com

Xperia 5 III: Sony’s compact flagship phone is now available for pre-order

If the RM7,199 Sony Xperia Pro-I is out of your budget, Sony Malaysia is now accepting pre-orders for its Xperia 5 III. Announced in April, the Xperia 5 III is their compact flagship smartphone that supports a 120Hz AMOLED display and a camera system that’s co-developed with the engineers behind the Sony Alpha 9 series.
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II review by Lenstip

Sony 70-200mm GM II Lens at BHphoto, Amazon, Adorama. BuyDig. FocusCamera. In Europe at FotoKoch DE, Calumet DE, WexUK, ParkUK. Lenstip tested the new 70-200mm II lens and concluded:. Pros:. solid, shapely, lightweight, and weather-sealed casing,. sensational image quality in the frame centre,. excellent image quality on the edge of...
manofmany.com

Sony X90J TV Review: Still the Best Value TV on the Market?

Ever since we got our hands on a Playstation 5 at release almost a year ago, we’ve been on the hunt for the best television to pair with the next-gen console. A television that talks to the PS5 like its best mate and one that performs while providing the best value for money proposition in its class. When we’re not testing the latest gadgets, games, or cars, we’re streaming video from Netflix, Foxtel Go, and YouTube so the TV would have to perform under those circumstances too.
sonyalpharumors.com

New Sony A7IV reviews by Digitalcameraworld and Tony Northrup

– Digitalcameraworld tested the A7IV and concluded:. Don’t think of the A7 IV as Sony’s new ‘entry level’ full frame mirrorless camera. It’s both too powerful, too complex and, yes, too expensive for that. It’s more like a mini-A1 that’s terrifyingly good at everything but less than half the price. Stills photographers can revel in its 33MP resolution and incredible burst mode, while videographers get a camera that leaves the previous A7 III far behind.
9to5Google

Best Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy Z Fold 3 $300 off, Sony Xperia 1 III $100 off, OnePlus 9 Pro all-time low, more

We are now tracking some seriously impressive Black Friday Android smartphone deals, and the biggest shopping event of the year is just getting under way. With massive price drops already landing on the latest models from the biggest brands out there, including Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus, just to name a few, shoppers can already take advantage of massive price drops without needing to wait for Thanksgiving and Black Friday proper. Be sure to head below to browse through some of the most exciting Black Friday Android smartphone deals our team at 9to5Toys has uncovered thus far.
yourchoiceway.com

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Review

The iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a buttery smooth refresh rate, multi-day battery life and great camera performance, but is it the perfect iPhone for you?. The iPhone 13 Pro Max offers the best battery of any iPhone to date, but the lack of differences between it and the more affordable iPhone 13 Pro - including ProMotion tech and enhanced cameras - make it hard to recommend to most.
imore.com

Beats Fit Pro review: AirPods Pro smarts for your workouts

Though Apple bought Beats back in 2014 primarily for its music subscription service, there have been no signs that the company intends to ditch the popular headphone brand. Even after launching AirPods, its own supremely popular Apple-branded earbuds, there have been several brand new Beats headphone and earbud models released.
cameratimes.org

Sony a7 IV ePHOTOzine Review: “A Truly Excellent Hybrid Camera”

John Riley at ePHOTOzine published the Sony a7 IV mirrorless camera review saying: “Highly Recommended – Whether for stills or video, a truly excellent hybrid camera”. Sony a7 IV body: $2,498 at Amazon, B&H, Adorama. $100 off on Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM Lens: $2,899 at Amazon, B&H, Adorama. Sony...
houstonianonline.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro review

After the Pixel series’ meager 2020 year, with the Pixel 5 being mid-range rather than high-end, Google is suddenly back this year. Pixel 6 is a true high-end smartphone, which costs a little less than some competitors. You have to go abroad for this, because the machine costs more in the Netherlands. In the camera bar on the back is an all-new main camera. Besides Google’s excellent image processing, the image quality is pretty good. Despite not having a telephoto camera like the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6 comes in well if you don’t want to zoom in much. The ultra wide-angle camera is a bit short. Out of the box, there’s all-new Android 12 on the device, with a beautiful new interface. As with the previous pixels, the user experience is very smooth and gets updates for a long time. Battery life is a little above average in this segment, but we’re not a fan of the charging speed.
