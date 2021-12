Goode Co. has good news for The Woodlands. The popular restaurant group will replace its shuttered Goode Co. Barbeque location with an all-new seafood concept. Slated to open in the spring, Goode Co. Fish Camp & Oyster Bar will occupy the barbecue restaurant's former space at 8865 Six Pines Dr. Details on the design have yet to be revealed, but the renovations will include the addition of an outdoor patio.

