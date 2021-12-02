Samaritan Healthcare Highlighted as One of the State’s Top Performing Hospitals

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases.
“We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital.
On Friday, the New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,450 new positive cases.
Meehan says 25 to 35 percent of patients at Exeter have COVID. Other patients have delayed care,...
