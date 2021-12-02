Samaritan Healthcare Highlighted as One of the State’s Top Performing Hospitals

FORT COLLINS — Christine Lum Lung was considering founding a home-based health care company before the pandemic. But once it hit, she knew it was what she wanted to do. She had suspected that most of her patients didn’t want to be in the hospital when they received treatment. That was a tough thing to realize, as she was the founding member of a company that provided independent physician care inside hospitals. But she was even more sure of it after the pandemic, when patients were kept inside hospital rooms and away from their families because of protocol.

