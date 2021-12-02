ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Samaritan Healthcare Highlighted as One of the State’s Top Performing Hospitals

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoses Lake based hospital, Samaritan Healthcare, is being recognized as one of the top-performing hospitals in the state after a four star rating by Centers for Medicare...

aithority.com

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Is First Hospital In Missouri To Perform Total Knee Replacement Procedures With THINK Surgical’s Next-Generation Robot System

THINK Surgical, Inc., a leading innovator in the field of orthopedic robotic surgery, announced that Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) in Clinton, MO is among the first healthcare facilities to employ the second-generation TSolution One robot for total knee arthroplasty (TKA). James Womack, M.D., a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and fellow of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, performed the first procedure with the new system on November 23, 2021. THINK’s TSolution One system is the only robot for TKA that provides a library of implants from different manufacturers, facilitating greater choice and patient customization.
MISSOURI STATE
kisswtlz.com

State Secures Federal Team to Assist Saginaw’s Covenant HealthCare with Staffing

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the federal government has granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for additional staffing assistance at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, as hospitals see a surge in COVID-19 patients. “We are incredibly grateful that the Department of Defense has stepped up to...
SAGINAW, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

Appalachian Regional Healthcare adds 14th hospital

Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare finalized its acquisition of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, Ky., according to a Dec. 1 news release. With the acquisition complete, The Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center will be renamed Paintsville ARH Hospital, and nearly 250 team members will become Appalachian Regional Healthcare employees. The 72-bed hospital becomes the 14th in the Appalachian Regional Healthcare network.
LEXINGTON, KY
Biloxi Sun Herald

How did MS Coast hospitals perform in 2021 national safety report? One got a D.

Merit Health Biloxi got the worst grade of any hospital in the state in a recent evaluation of hospital safety around the country. Merit was the only facility in Mississippi to get a D in the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a report produced twice a year by a healthcare nonprofit. None of the 44 hospitals evaluated in Mississippi got an F.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
VISTA.Today

New Study Names Chester County Hospital One of the Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals

Dr. Satoshi Furukawa performs one of many advanced cardiovascular procedures offered in Chester County Hospital’s new, state-of-the-art operating rooms. Chester County Hospital has been named as one of the nation’s top-performing hospitals by Fortune and IBM Watson Health. The annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study spotlights leading short-term, acute...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
bizwest.com

Origin Healthcare: Hospital care at home

FORT COLLINS — Christine Lum Lung was considering founding a home-based health care company before the pandemic. But once it hit, she knew it was what she wanted to do. She had suspected that most of her patients didn’t want to be in the hospital when they received treatment. That was a tough thing to realize, as she was the founding member of a company that provided independent physician care inside hospitals. But she was even more sure of it after the pandemic, when patients were kept inside hospital rooms and away from their families because of protocol.
FORT COLLINS, CO
NBC12

Chippenham Hospital named one of top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s Chippenham Hospital has been named as one of the U.S.’s top 50 cardiovascular hospitals by Fortune and IBM Watson Health. “Chippenham has been a leader in cardiac care since 2003 when it became the Commonwealth of Virginia’s first heart hospital,” said William Lunn, MD, chief executive officer of Chippenham Hospital. “This recognition speaks to our team’s diligent work in building the region’s premier center for heart care and, more importantly, saving lives.”
RICHMOND, VA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Healthcare’s Community Benefits Program to be Highlighted

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare will host an open meeting regarding its Community Benefits program on Thursday, December 2. Members of the public are welcome to provide feedback and ask questions regarding the future of the organization’s program, created to enhance access to medical care across the Cape community…. .
CBS Boston

‘More Than 100% Capacity’: NH Hospitals Stressed By Increase In COVID Cases

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. “We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital. On Friday, the New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,450 new positive cases. Meehan says 25 to 35 percent of patients at Exeter have COVID. Other patients have delayed care,...
EXETER, NH
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
