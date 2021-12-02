ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Death and Transfiguration: Kenneth Hamilton Plays Liszt review – liberating and refreshing

By Andrew Clements
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbBh8_0dCPxHvH00

It was at the end of the 1840s, writes Kenneth Hamilton in the superbly comprehensive notes to his new collection, that Franz Liszt began his transformation from pianistic superstar to a composer of real weight and significance. The starting point for Hamilton’s two-disc collection, the first in a projected series devoted to Liszt’s piano music (a second instalment will be devoted to transcriptions and arrangements) is the music from that crucial period, when he gave up his glamorous life of international touring to settle in Weimar.

But this selection ranges much more widely chronologically, extending right up to the end of Liszt’s life with several of the extraordinarily forward-looking pieces from the 1880s, including Czardas Macabre, Nuages Gris and the first version of La Lugubre Gondola. There’s his famous transcription of the Liebestod from Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, too, while the first disc ends with the Sonata in B minor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmECL_0dCPxHvH00
Kenneth Hamilton Plays Liszt: Volume 1 Death and Transfiguration album cover. Photograph: Prima Facie

“I have tried as much as possible to imagine myself a student of Liszt,” writes Hamilton of his approach. “To absorb his performance advice, or at least what survives of it, and to read his scores in a 19th-century (rather than a ‘modern’) fashion.” The performances never duck any of the considerable technical challenges that the piano writing regularly presents, but never seem to regard them as an end in themselves. It is a long way from the world of Liszt’s early piano music, such as the Transcendental Studies; instead, there’s directness, clarity and an absolute lack of unnecessary point-making in everything Hamilton does. His account of Funérailles seems all the more menacing for its icy control, while that of the sonata never sacrifices its coherence and sense of musical purpose for spectacular effect.

As in Hamilton’s earlier discs – his recordings of Ronald Stevenson’s piano works especially – there is always the feeling that the music comes first, that the performances are a means to an end rather than a self-regarding end in themselves, and that is both liberating and totally refreshing for the listener.

This week’s other pick

In his collection, Hamilton includes four of the 10 pieces that Liszt composed in 1847 and published in 1853 as Harmonies Poétiques et Religieuses , including the best known of them, Funérailles and Bénédiction de Dieu dans la Solitude. Saskia Giorgini’s new recording for Pentatone includes the whole set of 10. Giorgini first made her name by winning the international Mozart competition in Salzburg five years ago, but she is clearly a very fine Lisztian, too. These supple, rich-toned performances are perhaps a bit less incisive than Hamilton’s but equally persuasive in their own way.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Spell Songs II: Let the Light In review – a magical return to nature

Formed to give musical voice to The Lost Words, Robert Macfarlane’s bestselling meditations on British wildlife, this collective of folk alumni triumphed with 2019’s album of the same name, not least in performance, with a streamed concert at London’s Natural History Museum this year enjoying a global audience of 55,000. Their follow-up, inspired by Macfarlane’s recent The Lost Spells, proves equally captivating, setting its 15 subjects – Swifts, Barn Owl, Bramble and the like – to a serendipitous blend of guitar, harp, woodwind, kora and more.
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Death And Transfiguration
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
darkhorizons.com

Pioneering Actor David Gulpilil Has Died

Iconic First Nations actor, dancer, singer and painter David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu has died at the age of 68 following a four-year battle with lung cancer. South Australian Premier Steven Marshall confirmed the news in a statement late on Monday night. Born to the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people...
CELEBRITIES
Hyperallergic

“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
U.K.
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
newschain

Celebrated stage and screen actor Sir Antony Sher dies

Theatre star Sir Antony Sher has died of cancer, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced. A statement from the organisation said he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. His husband, Gregory Doran, the RSC’s artistic director, announced in September that he was taking a period of...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Fabergé’s trinkets, Frida Kahlo’s third eye and David Shrigley’s balls – the week in art

Painting, conceptual critiques and robust satire influenced by Hogarth all help make Himid one of the crucial artists of our time. Tate Modern, London, 25 November to 3 July. The surreal commentator on modern life invites you to bring your old tennis balls to swap for new ones in an installation he claims is a celebration of trade - but there’s bound to be a darker side.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The Guardian

70K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy