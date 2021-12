HAYWARD (KPIX 5) – As the Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday in a case that could nullify the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, some Bay Area students weighed in on how they see the future shaping up. If the court overturns a 50-year-old right to abortion, what other rights might be up for review? America is undergoing a political climate change and it will be the young generation that will have to live with it. “You can’t accommodate both interests, you have to pick” said Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the hearing, where the justices heard arguments on a Mississippi...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO