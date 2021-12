Chamber of Commerce covers the rent for pop up stores in otherwise empty stores downtown. PDX Pop-Up Shops has being going for 12 years, but this year it feels different. It might be too late to order a pile of off-brand stuff on Wish and AliExpress for this coming Christmas. This stuff takes months to arrive from China, and when you add in shipping and supply chain problems, it might not be worth it. Even Apple and Amazon are not immune and have been pushing delivery dates back.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO