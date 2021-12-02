Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis steps down ahead of Lake Nona move

Bob Weis stepped down as president of Walt Disney Imagineering this week as his department moves to Lake Nona from California.

Barbara Bouza, who joined Imagineering in June 2020 and formerly oversaw its business management, design and development, now leads the division.

A spokeswoman for Walt Disney Imagineering who declined to be identified said Weis will continue to be based out of Glendale, Calif., in a new position as Global Imagineering Ambassador in January.

She said his changing role was not due to Imagineering’s ongoing cross-country move to Florida, which has reportedly caused other employees to reevaluate their positions with Disney and even leave the company.

Weis, has worked with Imagineering for more than 30 years and had served as president since January 2016. He announced his new position in an internal memo Tuesday.

As the company’s second Global Imagineering Ambassador, Weis follows in the footsteps of his close friend and mentor, former Imagineer Marty Sklar , who died in 2017.

He wrote he was confident in stepping down at an “inflection point for [the] organization” because of his “unwavering belief” in fellow Imagineers.

“I am incredibly honored for this opportunity,” he wrote. “If I can accomplish even a fraction of what Marty achieved during his term as Ambassador, I’ll consider it a huge success. I look forward to collaborating with all of you in new ways and supporting the visionary work you do every day.”

He said he was confident in Bouza’s ability to lead Imagineering into the future.

“Barbara has taken on increasing responsibility during her tenure, and I am continually impressed with her talent, her leadership and the relationships she’s already built across our company,” he wrote.

He added he was excited to follow Sklar’s lead in “investing in [Disney’s] legacy” by recruiting and mentoring Imagineers and developing enrichment programs.

He will also work on an upcoming book centering on Sklar’s work, the third in the “Walt Disney Imagineering: A Behind the Dreams Look at Making the Magic Real” series.

Weis’ Imagineering projects include the creation of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which opened in 1989 as Disney-MGM Studios. He also oversaw significant additions to the park, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Toy Story Land and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

His work on other Disney properties includes the development of Tokyo Disneyland, the company’s first international theme park. He also helped lead the development of Shanghai Disney Resort and creation of Cars Land at Disney’s California Adventure.

Recently, Weis led the ongoing multi-year renovation of Epcot , including the addition of new attractions such as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

He received the 2021 Buzz Price Thea Award from the Themed Entertainment Association recognizing a “Lifetime of Distinguished Achievements.”

The association called him an “extraordinary leader” passionate about philanthropy and global connection.

“The admiration he has earned from our community over the decades is rooted in his authentic leadership style, a world class visionary who is sincerely modest, selfless and kind,” the association said in a release. “At the heart of his style is the empowerment of the individual and the team, treating all with respect and trust.”

