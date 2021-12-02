Amazon promising 1K jobs at new $200M Daytona Beach fulfillment center

Daytona Beach officials revealed the city could see 1,000 new jobs as part of a proposed massive Amazon distribution center.

The city commission voted 6-1 Wednesday to approve an “economic development agreement,” that revealed Amazon as the mystery company behind what the city had been calling Project Tarpon.

Deputy City Manager Dru Driscoll detailed the deal for a $200 million, 2.8 million-square-foot, five-story facility on property between Beville and Bellevue roads east of Williamson Boulevard. That’s more than three times the size of the Volusia Mall, Driscoll said.

It will provide at least 1,000 jobs at the end of five years, with 250 in the first year, with a minimum starting wage of at least $15 an hour, Driscoll said.

Tax exemption benefits to Amazon would total a maximum of $4 million over the five years, Driscoll said. In return, the company is promising $175 million in investment value and $2 million in site improvement as part of the 20-year lease agreement.

And Driscoll said the project could amount to close to $2.5 million in tax benefits for the city over the first five years.

While the $15 an hour wages, which equates to $31,200 a year, are below what the city targets for new jobs, Driscoll said they would include full benefits including paid parental leave and Amazon’s career choice program.

Driscoll also noted the benefit of diversifying the area’s options for employment, noting that tourism-heavy industry for Daytona Beach was particularly hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Derrick Henry said the deal is not some sort of gold mine but could help both the city’s over 6% unemployment and its $24,000 per capita income.

“One of the things that we want is to drive up the income of the people at the bottom, people who making $10, $12 an hour and create a whole greater competition,” he said. “They’re not enormous jobs, but they’re wholesome.”