ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Filmax Scoops Spain’s Top Box Office Christmas Flick, ‘Our (Perfect) Xmas Retreat’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phMvw_0dCPwL8I00

Barcelona-based production-distribution outfit Filmax has picked up international rights to Spanish holiday comedy “Our (Perfect) Xmas Retreat” (“El refugio”) following the film’s successful domestic theatrical release. Premiering in Spain on Nov. 26, the film went up against firm opposition and came away as the weekend’s top domestic release.

Filmax is introducing the film to buyers at this year’s Ventana Sur .

Macarena Astorga directs the lighthearted story about a group of people who are trapped in a hotel after a massive blizzard. She also co-wrote the film’s script, alongside Beatriz Iznaola and Alicia Luna, a Spanish Academy Goya Award-winning writer for “Take My Eyes.”

Esto Tambien Pasara, producers of Astorga’s previous feature “The House of Snails,” produced the film with Santiago Segura’s Bowfinger International Pictures (“Father There Is Only One”) and Sygnatia (“Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles”) from Spain, top Peruvian production company Tondero (“Crazy in Love”), Mexican producers Hippo Entertainment Group – also producers on “House of Snails” – and Cindy Teperman from the U.S.

The film’s colorful ensemble cast features Loles Leon (“Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!”), Maria Barranco (“Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”), Carlos Alcantara (“The House Of Snails”), David Guapo (“Barcelona Summer Night”), Sara Salamo (“The Year Of Fury”), Mariam Hernández (“Get Her… If You Can”), Antonio Dechent (“A Dead Man Cannot Live”), Leo Harlem (“Father There Is Only One”) and newcomers Luna Fulgencio, Ruben Fulgencio and Marco Ezcurdia.

“Producing ‘Our (Perfect) Xmas Retreat’ has allowed us to realize our dream of making a Christmas family comedy,” said the film’s producers. “The reception it got the first weekend it was released in Spain gives us cause to believe that we’ve done a good job. It was the most watched Spanish new release, but, even more impressively, we finished at No. 6 in the ranking, competing with other studios’ big blockbuster productions. We are all delighted at the film’s success so far.”

“In recent times, those comedies that have the potential to entertain the whole family are the ones that have been most successful at the Spanish box office. In this sense, we are very happy to have ‘Our (Perfect) Xmas Retreat’ in our lineup,” said Ivan Díaz, head of international at Filmax.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Catch The Fair One,’ With Boxing Champ Kali Reis, Secures Global Sales for Memento International (EXCLUSIVE)

“Catch the Fair One,” a critically acclaimed thriller from Josef Kubota Wladyka (“Narcos”) starring real-life professional boxer Kali “K.O.” Reis, has been sold to major markets by Paris-based Memento International (“Call Me By Your Name”). “Catch the Fair One” opened at Tribeca Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award and a Special Jury mention for Reis’ performance. Memento has sold “Catch the Fair One” to France (ACE entertainment), U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand (Vertigo Releasing), Scandinavia and Baltics (Nonstop Entertainment), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Russia+CIS (Russian World Vision), Eastern Europe (HBO Europe), India (Indo Overseas Films), Indonesia (PT Falcon) and the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Variety

India’s Samantha Boards ‘Arrangements of Love’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of India’s top actors, has boarded the cast of feature film “Arrangements of Love.” The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include “Downton Abbey” and “The Good Karma Hospital.” The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose “Oh! Baby,” the 2019 Telugu-language adaptation of 2014 Korean film “Miss Granny,” was a commercial success. “Oh! Baby” starred Samantha, who is known by just her first name. The actor won much acclaim for her antagonist’s role in the second season of Amazon Prime Video series “Family Man,” which began streaming...
MOVIES
Variety

Meikincine and Harpo Entertainment Close Exclusive Distribution Deal for Paula Hernández’s ‘Las Siamesas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based Meikincine, sales agents for Paula Hernández’s 2020 Argentine Oscar submission “The Sleepwalkers,” has closed an exclusive agreement with Barcelona’s Harpo Entertainment for distribution in Spain of the filmmaker’s follow-up feature “Las Siamesas,” recently nominated for the best Ibero-American film of the year at the upcoming Spanish Academy Goya Awards. The news comes hot off the heels of a high-profile deal struck by Meikincine, which just scooped the rights to Mariano Biasin’s debut feature “Sublime,” a coming-of-age drama which screened this week at Buenos Aires’ Cinemark Puerto Madero cinema to sales agents, fest heads and buyers as part of Ventana...
MOVIES
Variety

Canal Plus to Invest $680 Million in French, European Films Through 2024

Vivendi-owned pay TV group Canal Plus has signed a pact with France’s film guilds on Thursday to invest €600 million ($680 million) in French and European films from 2022 to 2024. Under the agreement, Canal Plus will have to dedicate 85% of the $680 million to French films over the next three years. The pact, which took six months to come to fruition, was signed by Canal Plus CEO Maxime Saada and France’s main film unions, the ARP, BLIC and BLOC, representing everyone from authors to directors, producers, distributors and exhibitors. The group has been considered as France’s biggest backer of French...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Segura
Variety

Indonesian Horror Series ‘Losmen Melati’ Hatched by Infinite Studios and Catchplay

Singapore’s Infinite Studios has joined forces with Asia regional streaming service Catchplay to co-produce “Losmen Melati,” an original Bahasa Indonesian language series that will start filming in early 2022. The show is a 10-part horror series that will see Infinite’s Mike Wiluan (“Grisse”) as showrunner. Production will take place at Infinite’s soundstages and backlot in Batam. The series will have an ensemble cast including Alexandra Gottardo (“Tanah Air Beta,” “Foodlore”), Marthino Lio (“Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash,” “Cadet 1947”) and Kiki Narendra (“Gundala,” “Perempuan Tanah Jahanam”). No logline or synopsis was disclosed. Catchplay’s Daphne Yang will serve as executive producer. Clover...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Swirl’ Director Clarissa Campolina, Producer Luana Melgaço Talk ‘Faraway Song,’ the Future for Brazilian Cinema

A decade back, Clarissa Campolina burst on the filmmaking scene co-directing with Helvecio Marins Jr. “Swirl” (“Girimunho”), a portrait of an elderly faith healer on Brazil’s arid highlands and the beliefs, myths and habits of rural Brazil before they are swept aside by the passing of a generation. Activated by producer Luana Melgaço, Campolina and fellow director Marilia Rocha so as to produce “Swirl,” Belo Horizonte-based Anavilhana has since then consolidated as one of Brazil’s most prominent regional production houses. It has spent seven years maturing Campolina’s third feature and first solo outing, “Faraway Song” (“Canção ao Longe”). The film’s a different...
MOVIES
Variety

Claire Denis, Michel Franco, Shaka King, Abner Benaim Energize 10th Panama Film Festival

Throughout the pandemic that has ravaged Central America, the region’s most prominent film event, the Panama International Film Festival (IFF Panama), has forged on virtually in its continued bid to bolster local projects and talent. To mark its 10th anniversary this year, a smaller hybrid edition kicks off on Dec. 3 with “Plaza Catedral,” Panama’s submission to the Oscars, and wraps Dec. 5 with Michel Franco’s “Sundown,” starring Tim Roth, which competed for the Golden Lion at Venice. “We couldn’t pass up celebrating our 10th anniversary, even if it were on a smaller scale this year,” said festival director Pituka Ortega Heilbron,...
MOVIES
Variety

Shudder Takes ‘When Evil Lurks,’ From ‘Terrified’ Director Demian Rugna (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has taken international distribution rights to Demian Rugna’s “When Evil Lurks,” the fifth feature of from the Argentine genre director behind 2018 Austin Fantastic Fest winning “Terrified.” Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos’s Aramos Cine in Argentina and Agustina Chiarino and Fernando Epstein at Uruguay’s Mutante will co-produce the film. It will be the first production by new label La Puerta Roja, a joint venture partnership between Machaco and Aramos. “We are delighted to continue our relationship with the team that brought ‘Terrified’ to Shudder audiences,” said Emily Gotto, VP...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Xmas#Spanish#Sygnatia#Peruvian#Mexican#Hippo Entertainment Group#House Of Snails
Variety

How ‘Summit of the Gods,’ ‘Flee’ and More French Animations Reaped Benefits From Global Toon Boom

When “Summit of the Gods” director Patrick Imbert graduated from France’s Les Gobelins school of animation in the late 1990s, he entered an industry still looking for its right footing. “The market and industry was not as developed as it is today,” Imbert tells Variety. “There were much fewer projects because there were much fewer screens. We did pre-production in Paris and sent most of the production work overseas. You couldn’t imagine becoming a film director or a character designer or anything so prestigious. You were happy enough to simply make your living by drawing, hoping to work on cool projects....
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Lucy Animation Studio Brings the Magic of ‘Halloween’ to Colombia

Lucy Animation Studio’s Colombian cartoon “Halloween” was one of two feature films, alongside Star Toons Animation’s “Chaskis – Mensajeros del sol,” honored with the MIFA/Annecy Award from this year’s Ventana Sur Animation! sidebar. Teams representing the two films will receive full accreditation to Annecy 2022 and its MIFA marketplace, where they will pitch as part of the event’s Animation! Focus. Organized with the Annecy Festival’s MIFA market, Animation! took on a hybrid format this year, with some delegates traveling to Buenos Aires and others accessing full project details online for all Ventana Sur accredited participants. “Halloween” was created by Silvia Prietov, a...
WORLD
Variety

How Platforms and a Latin Gaze are Reshaping Genre Filmmaking Debated at Ventana Sur’s Blood Window

Ventana Sur’s genre-dedicated sidebar Blood Window hosted a special panel this year, The Phenomenon of Fantasy Genre in an Ibero-American Environment: New Content, Formats and Trends. There, filmmakers, producers, festival heads and other industry professionals met, discussed and debated the state of genre filmmaking in Latin America and Spain, coming to a positive consensus concerning the health of fantasy, science fiction and horror filmmaking in the regions for both film and TV. The day’s discussions were kicked off by Beatriz Navas, general director at Spanish film agency ICAA, and Javier Fernández, coordinator of Blood Window. The two shared anecdotes and data...
MOVIES
Variety

Riz Ahmed Boards Dina Amer’s ‘You Resemble Me’ as Executive Producer Ahead of its Middle East-North Africa Region Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Riz Ahmed has boarded Egyptian-American director Dina Amer’s “You Resemble Me,” a bold exploration of the roots of Islamic radicalization through the story of Hasna Aït Boulahcen – who in 2015 was wrongly believed to be Europe’s first female suicide bomber – ahead of the pic’s premiere in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). Amer’s feature debut, which world premiered positively at the Venice Film Festival, is a deeply researched character study of the fragile young Muslim woman who became linked to the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris even though she didn’t participate in them. Boulahcen died during...
WORLD
Variety

‘Encanto’ Retains Top Spot at Quiet Post-Thanksgiving Box Office

As is fitting for the days after Thanksgiving, moviegoers are largely turning out for leftovers this weekend. “Encanto,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “House of Gucci” will retain the top three spots at the domestic box office, replicating the final standings of last weekend’s rankings. Disney’s “Encanto” is projected to gross $12.3 million from 3,980 locations in its second outing, expanding its domestic cume to about $57.5 million. That would mark a 55% drop-off from the film’s debut numbers, roughly in line with other Disney Thanksgiving releases like 2018’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (a 54.5% drop) and 2019’s “Frozen II” (a 59.1% drop). While...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spencer’ Director Pablo Larraín Endorses Chilean Oscar Entry ‘White on White’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spencer” director Pablo Larraín has thrown his weight behind Chilean Oscar entry “White on White” (“Blanco en Blanco”), hailing it as a “really interesting, strange and highly violent film.” “White on White” also addresses issues that are “highly unsettling and complex and which haven’t been resolved or at least discussed at sufficient length,” Larraín adds. His words come from a conversation, which he moderates, with “White on White’s” director Théo Court and star Alfredo Castro that forms the latest Academy Awards Edition of CinemaChile Talks. Some sort of sympathy for “White and White” may be inevitable. Larraín was once a student of Castro’s, a...
MOVIES
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Halle Berry Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Netflix As Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ Hits #1 In U.S.

Oscar winner Halle Berry (Bruised, Monster’s Ball) has entered into a new partnership with Netflix which will see her continue to star in and produce films for the streamer. The announcement comes one week after Netflix’s global release of her feature directorial debut, Bruised, which quickly landed the streamer’s #1 film of the week slot in the U.S., and has charted at #2 on its Top 10 Global English Film List. Bruised hit #1 in a total of 21 countries, and was watched for 47.7M hours in its first five days. In the film penned by first-time feature writer Michelle Rosenfarb, Berry...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Revolution of Our Times,’ ‘The Falls’ Triumph at Golden Horse Film Awards

“The Falls,” Taiwan’s Oscar contender and a timely drama about the trauma of home quarantine, emerged as the unsurprising winner at the Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on Saturday. And, in a bold decision that has the potential to enrage Mainland Chinese authorities, the prize for best documentary feature...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy