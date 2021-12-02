Ravens’ Alejandro Villanueva sees ‘emotional component’ to facing ex-team, Steelers

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva is scheduled to play at Heinz Field on Sunday for the first time since leaving via free agency from the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he spent seven years of his career with.

According to an official transcript of his session with Baltimore media Wednesday, Alejandro Villanueva’s remarks were interrupted by his own laughter eight times over the course of answering 12 questions.

At 33 years old and in his seventh season as an NFL starting offensive tackle, Villanueva seems to be enjoying himself with the perspective of being a former Army Ranger that made an improbable rise from mid-major college wide receiver to Pro Bowl left tackle can provide.

In his first season with the Ravens after six years with their bitter rival, the Steelers, Villanueva took to cracking jokes the first time he was asked about the emotions of returning to Heinz Field for when the teams meet Sunday.

“If Maurkice Pouncey was playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Villanueva said of his longtime former teammate, “that game would turn into blows between me and him.”

Villanueva laughed in considering his close friend and All Pro center Pouncey, who retired in January.

”It (would be) be unsportsmanlike conduct the whole game.”

Pressed again, though, by reporters to discuss the emotions of returning to Pittsburgh, Villanueva was more introspective.

“There is truly an emotional component of going back to Pittsburgh,” he said. “It’s a city that I’ve lived the longest in my life; I had all four of my kids there; I went to school in Pittsburgh. I think Carnegie Mellon (where he earned an MBA) was one of the biggest influences in my life. Obviously, seeing a lot of people like Coach (Mike) Tomlin, (head athletic trainer) John Norwig, (senior conditioning coordinator) Garrett Giemont — people that have had a significant impact on my life as I transitioned out of the military and tried to start a career in the NFL.”

Villanueva arrived in Pittsburgh in August 2014 after being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles in a failed attempt to convert to the defensive line. The 6-foot-9 Villanueva played a variety of positions at West Point but didn’t develop as an offensive lineman until working under then-Steelers position coach Mike Munchak.

Villanueva took over as the starting left tackle following an injury to Kelvin Beachum in 2015, and he started the next 103 games there for the Steelers (including playoffs), rarely missing a snap, until departing as a free agent this past offseason.

A popular player with fans because of his decorated military service, Villanueva was a respected presence in the Steelers’ locker room, too.

“He’ll always be my guy,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said this week.

Said Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward: “Al’s been a big contributor for us. We’ve had practice battles, but it’s definitely weird him being over there. But, you know, it’s just the nature of the game.”

In a partial effort to get younger and in recognition of the retirement of Pouncey and release of guard David DeCastro, the Steelers are starting two rookies and one first-year full-time starter on their offensive line this season, The results have largely been mediocre, at least as compared to the glory days of the team’s o-line when Villanueva, DeCastro and Pouncey were in their prime.

Villanueva’s play in 2021, too, has been a mixed bag. Pro Football Focus’ grades, for example, rate him 43rd among 59 qualifying NFL tackles. Then again, Moore is 55th and Steelers right tackle Chuks Okorafor is 49th.

The product of a military family, Villanueva spent part of his youth in Spain. That gives him perspective on the Steelers-Ravens rivalry that is considered among the NFL’s best.

“I always saw the Brazilian players on Real Madrid and Barcelona (soccer teams) just completely ignoring everything else that came with the rivalry, and I feel somewhat like that,” Villanueva said. “This rivalry, to me, is a tough game. It’s a tremendous defense. They both want to run the ball and play defense, so it’s always going to be low-scoring points. Fans are going to get into it.”

