ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Assistant director backs Alec Baldwin’s claim that he didn’t pull the trigger

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLOzu_0dCPw6ye00

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the prop gun on the set of Rust , before the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has supported the actor’s claim that he never actually pulled the trigger.

Assistant director Dave Halls told his attorney Lisa Torraco that Mr Baldwin’s “finger was never in the trigger guard,” she told ABC News.

“Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger,” Ms Torraco reiterated on Thursday’s Good Morning Americ a.

“The entire time, Baldwin had his finger outside the trigger guard, parallel to the barrel. [Halls] told me since day one that he thought it was a misfire,” Torraco continued.

“It was a pure accident – freak, awful accident [that] unfortunately killed somebody.”

In the preview of the first interview with Mr Baldwin since the shooting, set to air on Thursday night on ABC, the actor tells host George Stephanopoulos that he has “no idea” how a real bullet got on set and they discuss that it wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled on the gun. “The trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger,” Mr Baldwin said.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” he said.

Assistant director Mr Halls allegedly didn’t know there were live rounds in the gun, before announcing “cold gun” and giving Mr Baldwin the weapon. Armourer Hannah Gutierrez had allegedly put three guns on a cart outside of a wooden structure.

“We are convinced that this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed,” Ms Gutierrez’s attorney Jason Bowles said in a statement, reported Variety . “We believe that the scene was tampered with as well before the police arrived.”

Ahead of the airing of his exclusive ABC interview, Mr Baldwin has set his Twitter account to private. He has previously posted about the incident. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Responds To Alec Baldwin Claims In Gun Accident

Alec Baldwin did an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and claimed he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins. It all happened on the set of the film Rust. Alec claimed, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. No, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.” Now, Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider shared his opinion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Alec Baldwin
Indy100

A body language expert analysed Alec Baldwin in interview - and gave verdict on whether he looked honest

A body language expert analyzed Alec Baldwin’s behavior in his exclusive interview with ABC News, to give her verdict on whether the actor was telling the truth about the fatal shooting on set of Western film Rust.Patti Wood watched the high-profile interview and told The Sun that Baldwin was being truthful when he told ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger.Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he would “never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”Wood said: “When he says the trigger wasn’t pulled, it’s explosive, meaning that he’s striking down the...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Assistant Director#Trigger Guard#Abc News#Hulu
TheDailyBeast

Alec Baldwin Hits Back at Trump and George Clooney in Explosive Interview

Six weeks later, Alec Baldwin claims he still has no idea how he ended up shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ill-fated western Rust. The actor spoke out for the first time this week—outside of a heated run-in with paparazzi in Vermont—in an exclusive primetime special with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night. And in the tearful interview, he denied actually pulling the trigger in the deadly shooting and at the same time described the incident as the “worst thing” that has ever happened to him. He said he is taking solace in the fact that he believes he was not “responsible” for Hutchins’ death and that he might have killed himself had he really felt her death was his fault.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Describes What Happened on ‘Rust’ Set: “I Let Go of the Hammer and Bang, the Gun Goes Off”

In his first sit-down interview since the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of his film Rust, an emotional Alec Baldwin gave a detailed timeline of exactly what happened that day, and broke down in tears while remembering Hutchins. Baldwin told the interviewer, Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos, that he did not want to wait for the lawsuits or investigations to conclude before telling his side of the story. “I think that there is a criminal investigation, that could be a while. There is all kinds of civil litigation, and I felt that there were a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTAJ

Baldwin: ‘Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ‘not me’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me,” Baldwin said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos […]
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Rust: Alec Baldwin says he didn't fire gun on film set

Alec Baldwin says he "didn't pull the trigger" of the gun that fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film, Rust. The star made the claim in his first sit-down interview since the incident in October. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a...
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Alec Baldwin’s interview following ‘Rust’ shooting ‘was a mistake,’ legal experts say: It 'may backfire'

Legal experts believe Alec Baldwin should have given his televised interview a second thought before speaking out. On Thursday night, the actor gave his first sit-down since the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the Western film “Rust.” The 63-year-old told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger on a prop gun he was holding on a New Mexico film set when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Hilaria Baldwin Posts About 'Apologizing When We Haven't Done Anything Wrong' As Alec Gears Up For First TV Interview About 'Rust' Shooting

It's been a little over a month since the fatal on-set shooting of Alec Baldwin's Rust cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. And while the 63-year-old actor/producer is gearing up for his first television interview about the accidental tragedy to air, his wife, Hilaria, is posting rather odd quotes about responsibility and accountability.
CELEBRITIES
People

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo with Husband Alec Ahead of His First Interview After Rust Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is standing by her husband Alec Baldwin ahead of the actor's first one-on-one interview since the Oct. 21 death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set. ABC News announced Wednesday morning that George Stephanopoulos interviewed Alec on Tuesday afternoon for a primetime special set to air on ABC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Later on Wednesday, Hilaria, 37, shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing beside Alec, 63, who appeared to be wearing the same attire he wore for the TV interview.
CELEBRITIES
People

Alec Baldwin Recalls Meeting Halyna Hutchins' Son: 'This Little Boy Doesn't Have a Mother Anymore'

Alec Baldwin is sharing how his meeting with Halyna Hutchins' family went following her death on the set of Rust in New Mexico. On Thursday night, Baldwin spoke to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for his emotional first sit-down interview since the Oct. 21 incident that killed the cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin recalled calling his wife Hilaria after finding out Hutchins was dead, and then what it was like meeting with Hutchins' husband Matthew and their son Andros, who is 9.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

363K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy