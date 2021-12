Going to college used to be a golden ticket. It was the thing that would ensure you had a bright future with a rewarding career. Unfortunately, even college graduates with a good GPA struggle to find well-paying jobs after their education is complete. This happens for many reasons. It's frustrating to discover that when you're done with a very expensive education, you still can't find a job that pays better than minimum wage when you graduate.

