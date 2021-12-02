ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Wrestling: Quiet Night Sees WACO Travel to Montezuma

By Nathan Bloechl
Wayland — It’s a bit of a quiet night in terms of...

CSUN Travels to Fresno State Tuesday Night

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.-- CSUN continues a three-game road trip (all against 2021 post-season teams) to end the month of November Tuesday night at Fresno State. The tip is set for 6 p.m. Coverage will be streamed on the Mountain West Network. All links are on GoMatadors.com. Fresno State is 2-1 after...
Stilwell wrestling season kicks off with varsity/alumni night

Several Stilwell High School alumni wrestlers got a chance to relive their youth on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Stilwell Activity Center during the 2021 Alumni Dual. Some of the Alums wrestled against current members of the Stilwell mens and womens wrestling teams with others taking part in Alumni only matches.
Prep wrestling: Bulldogs open season with lofty expectations

OTTUMWA — Trevor Summers has set his sights on a historic senior season. He's not the only Ottumwa wrestler to have those high hopes. The Bulldogs open what should be a memorable 2021-22 season with five returning state qualifiers, including returning state medalists Summers and Corbin Grace who are each hoping to go out in style after making it to the podium for the first time last February by placing seventh in their respective Class 3A weight classes.
PREP WRESTLING: Another West Ridge first: Wrestling makes its first appearance in D-B meet

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Any journey begins with a single step. On Tuesday night, West Ridge took its first step fielding a wrestling program. Results were, well, about what one could expect. Going against a deep and experienced Dobyns-Bennett program with a strong feeder system, the Wolves were overwhelmed by a 72-6 margin in the team scoring.
Grafton Wrestling Club sees program numbers explode

PARKERSBURG—Interest in the Grafton Wrestling Club has exploded over the years and this season; the organization is excited to share that they have more than 40 young athletes signed up as a part of their team. Each year the club gives those who may be interested in giving wrestling a...
Play of the Night 11/19/2021: Cathedral Prep touchdown

This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is from the PIAA Class 5A first round game between Cathedral Prep and East Stroudsburg South. The Ramblers torched the Cavaliers for 69 points and it all began on this dynamic play between Carter Barnes and Wakeep Paige.
PREP WRESTLING: Fountain Central loses to North Montgomery

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team lost 45-32 at home to North Montgomery on Tuesday. Michael Strawhorn (145 pounds) and Steven Romero (195) won by pin for the Mustangs, while Waylon Frazee (126) won by technical fall and Dallas Simmons (120), Austin Pickett (152) and Jordan Melvin (170) each won by pin.
PREP WRESTLING: North Vermillion edges out Attica

CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team's numbers was the major story of Tuesday's match with Attica. While the Falcons did not win a match by pin or decision, the amount of forfeit wins were enough to beat the Red Ramblers 42-39. Wyatt Walters (113), Dalton Burch (120), Andrew...
Red Raiders travel to Waco looking to play spoiler

Texas Tech is traveling to Waco today with a chance to knock off the Baylor Bears. Baylor with a win has the chance to get into the Big 12 Championship. Baylor is coming off a road win at Kansas State while Tech is coming off a blowout 23-0 at home to Oklahoma State.
Prep wrestling preview: Northwestern Tigers

Assistant coaches: Pat Trautt, Jason Vee and Nick Borisch. Returning wrestlers: Ian Smith (195 pounds), Tanner Kaufman (170), Tommy Brown (113), Logan Trautt (138), Cam Benesch (132), Shane Schiff (182), Mark Jarman (152), Jesse Larson (160), Ethan Meller, Aaron Gergen. New faces to watch: Andrew Bourqe, heavyweight; Logan Jones (106).
Men’s College Wrestling: Iowa Steamrolls Army

Iowa City — The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team rolled past Army, 36-7, on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won eight of 10 bouts and got pins from All-Americans Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli and Tony Cassioppi. Iowa held a 30-4 advantage in takedowns and the Hawkeyes have...
Prep Wrestling: Mount Pleasant Begins Season

KILJ — Anthony Blint’s Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team will start their season on the road tonight partaking in a quadrangular tonight at Columbus Community. The Panthers, who did not have a state qualifier last year, are looking to snap that drought and will aim to start their quest tonight.
Wrestling: A big night on the mat in Mandan sets up a busy weekend

Mandan was the host to a warm-up triangular with Century and Legacy, leading up to a busy weekend with the Mandan Lions Tournament. Thursday Night Scores:Legacy Sabers (69), Mandan Braves (6)Century Patriots (35), Legacy Sabers (34)Century Patriots (49), Mandan Braves (24)Bismarck Demons (75), Turtle Mountain (6)
Prep Wrestling Update: November 29th

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids. Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge. Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the. Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden. Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area...
College Football: Central Advances, UNI Falls

Central quarterback Blaine Hawkins completed 41-of-65 passes for 434 yards and four touchdowns as Central rallied late to defeat Wheaton on Saturday, in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Hawkins hooked up with Tanner Schminke with no time on the clock to vault Central to the third...
College Football: Iowa Moves Up Two Spots in AP Poll

KILJ — The Iowa football team has moved up two spots following their Friday win over Nebraska. The Hawkeyes are up to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 poll and will take on now No. 2 Michigan — who moved up four spots — in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday night.
