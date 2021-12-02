Prep Wrestling: Quiet Night Sees WACO Travel to Montezuma

OTTUMWA — Trevor Summers has set his sights on a historic senior season. He's not the only Ottumwa wrestler to have those high hopes. The Bulldogs open what should be a memorable 2021-22 season with five returning state qualifiers, including returning state medalists Summers and Corbin Grace who are each hoping to go out in style after making it to the podium for the first time last February by placing seventh in their respective Class 3A weight classes.

