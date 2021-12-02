Prep Wrestling: Quiet Night Sees WACO Travel to Montezuma

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.-- CSUN continues a three-game road trip (all against 2021 post-season teams) to end the month of November Tuesday night at Fresno State. The tip is set for 6 p.m. Coverage will be streamed on the Mountain West Network. All links are on GoMatadors.com. Fresno State is 2-1 after...
Several Stilwell High School alumni wrestlers got a chance to relive their youth on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Stilwell Activity Center during the 2021 Alumni Dual. Some of the Alums wrestled against current members of the Stilwell mens and womens wrestling teams with others taking part in Alumni only matches.
OTTUMWA — Trevor Summers has set his sights on a historic senior season. He's not the only Ottumwa wrestler to have those high hopes. The Bulldogs open what should be a memorable 2021-22 season with five returning state qualifiers, including returning state medalists Summers and Corbin Grace who are each hoping to go out in style after making it to the podium for the first time last February by placing seventh in their respective Class 3A weight classes.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Any journey begins with a single step. On Tuesday night, West Ridge took its first step fielding a wrestling program. Results were, well, about what one could expect. Going against a deep and experienced Dobyns-Bennett program with a strong feeder system, the Wolves were overwhelmed by a 72-6 margin in the team scoring.
PARKERSBURG—Interest in the Grafton Wrestling Club has exploded over the years and this season; the organization is excited to share that they have more than 40 young athletes signed up as a part of their team. Each year the club gives those who may be interested in giving wrestling a...
This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is from the PIAA Class 5A first round game between Cathedral Prep and East Stroudsburg South. The Ramblers torched the Cavaliers for 69 points and it all began on this dynamic play between Carter Barnes and Wakeep Paige.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team lost 45-32 at home to North Montgomery on Tuesday. Michael Strawhorn (145 pounds) and Steven Romero (195) won by pin for the Mustangs, while Waylon Frazee (126) won by technical fall and Dallas Simmons (120), Austin Pickett (152) and Jordan Melvin (170) each won by pin.
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team's numbers was the major story of Tuesday's match with Attica. While the Falcons did not win a match by pin or decision, the amount of forfeit wins were enough to beat the Red Ramblers 42-39. Wyatt Walters (113), Dalton Burch (120), Andrew...
Texas Tech is traveling to Waco today with a chance to knock off the Baylor Bears. Baylor with a win has the chance to get into the Big 12 Championship. Baylor is coming off a road win at Kansas State while Tech is coming off a blowout 23-0 at home to Oklahoma State.
Assistant coaches: Pat Trautt, Jason Vee and Nick Borisch. Returning wrestlers: Ian Smith (195 pounds), Tanner Kaufman (170), Tommy Brown (113), Logan Trautt (138), Cam Benesch (132), Shane Schiff (182), Mark Jarman (152), Jesse Larson (160), Ethan Meller, Aaron Gergen. New faces to watch: Andrew Bourqe, heavyweight; Logan Jones (106).
Iowa City — The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team rolled past Army, 36-7, on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won eight of 10 bouts and got pins from All-Americans Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli and Tony Cassioppi. Iowa held a 30-4 advantage in takedowns and the Hawkeyes have...
KILJ — The Mount Pleasant boys’ will open their season tomorrow when the Panthers host Cedar Rapids Xavier. It will mark the beginning of year two under head coach Eric Rawson, who took the program over from Caleb Akey who left for the same position at Burlington High School. The...
KILJ — Anthony Blint’s Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team will start their season on the road tonight partaking in a quadrangular tonight at Columbus Community. The Panthers, who did not have a state qualifier last year, are looking to snap that drought and will aim to start their quest tonight.
Mandan was the host to a warm-up triangular with Century and Legacy, leading up to a busy weekend with the Mandan Lions Tournament. Thursday Night Scores:Legacy Sabers (69), Mandan Braves (6)Century Patriots (35), Legacy Sabers (34)Century Patriots (49), Mandan Braves (24)Bismarck Demons (75), Turtle Mountain (6)
KILJ — The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team will be back on the hardwood tonight when they travel to take on Ottumwa at Evans Middle School. The Panthers are coming off a 63-43 loss last week by the hands of Pella, while Ottumwa fell to Fort Madison 42-30. Addison Ransom...
ATLANTIC – The annual “Meet the Team” night Monday gave Atlantic fans their sneak peek at what the upcoming wrestling season has in store. It might be a pretty good one, if all indications are what they are. Two ranked wrestlers in the top 5, plus a bunch of underclassmen...
We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids. Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge. Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the. Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden. Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area...
Central quarterback Blaine Hawkins completed 41-of-65 passes for 434 yards and four touchdowns as Central rallied late to defeat Wheaton on Saturday, in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Hawkins hooked up with Tanner Schminke with no time on the clock to vault Central to the third...
KILJ — The Iowa football team has moved up two spots following their Friday win over Nebraska. The Hawkeyes are up to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 poll and will take on now No. 2 Michigan — who moved up four spots — in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday night.
Comments / 0