Anthony Edwards has been playing tremendously well for the Minnesota Timberwolves since coming in as a rookie last season. In the eyes of many, he should have won rookie of the year over LaMelo Ball, although, in the end, the league decided to go with the bigger name. Despite this, Edwards has remained motivated, and this season, he has been a big reason behind the T-Wolves' success, and their latest five-game winning streak.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO