ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Omicron volatility? How ETFs obliterated 2020’s record, gathering $800 billion in new money so far in 2021

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Index Fund#Implied Volatility#Exchange Traded Fund#Twitter#Mdecambre#Linkedin#Etf Wrap#Tlt#Sptl#Vglt#Ishares#Factset#Nyse#Cboe#Uso#Comt#Ech#Dbc#Cfra
cryptopolitan.com

Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street banks explore BTC loaning options

Goldman Sachs and other financial institutions seek to use BTC as collateral for loans. Top-tier banks are set to consider trading other crypto products like futures instead of cryptos themselves. Goldman Sachs is among reputable US banks considering BTC applications as loan collateral. These financial services providers are also willing...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
Tesla
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Buy stocks to prosper and bonds to rest easy

If you have kept money in the stock market consistently over the last few years, congratulations. The odds are that, after enduring terrible market declines early in the pandemic, your stock stash has grown magnificently. This calendar year alone, the S&P 500 has risen more than 20%. What's more, the...
STOCKS
CNN

Stocks pull back on weak jobs gains

New York (CNN Business) — Friday kicked off with disappointing news as just 210,000 jobs were added last month, much lower than expected. Stocks initially opened higher before dipping into the red. Investors were clearly hoping for better jobs numbers. After all, the Dow enjoyed its biggest point jump of...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies like Axie Infinity and Decentraland are up 37,000% this year, crushing bitcoin and other altcoins

A bucket of metaverse-related cryptocurrencies is up 37,000% this year, Macro Hive data show. The bucket includes Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn platform, and Decentraland, where players can buy digital land. Coins related to smart contracts rallied 2,355% this year, and DeFi coins jumped 548%. Bitcoin rose just 97%. Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy