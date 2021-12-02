Omicron volatility? How ETFs obliterated 2020’s record, gathering $800 billion in new money so far in 2021
Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and...www.marketwatch.com
Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and...www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0