Hiking Oconee Station | Go For It

The Sanctuary at Boyd Island is a seven-acre island in the heart of Columbia, SC where the Broad, Congaree and Saluda Rivers meet. A bridge is now constructed that connects to the island that includes walking trails, benches, picnic tables, and variety of native plants. Clemson Extension Agent and host of "Making It Grow" Amanda McNulty chats with Susan Boyd about the sanctuary and about other projects supported by The Darnall W and Susan F. Boyd Foundation. This foundation supports and promotes outdoor recreational opportunities and educational programs in the Midlands of South Carolina.
