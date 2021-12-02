ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Questions—and Answers—About the Most Important Details of the MLB Lockout

By Michael Baumann
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after midnight on Thursday, MLB’s owners voted unanimously to lock out the players. As much as this outcome has seemed inevitable for years now, it’s unfamiliar territory. Not only has it been more than 26 years since MLB’s last work stoppage—the 1994-95 strike—but the spree of lockouts that hit the...

inquirer.com

Key questions about the MLB lockout: What each side wants, how long it will last

At the stroke of midnight, as Wednesday turned into Thursday, Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expired. In the absence of a new deal, the owners voted to approve an expected, if unnecessary, lockout of the players, thereby icing not only a five-alarm hot stove but also an entire $10 billion-plus industry.
MLB
The Ringer

MLB’s Free Agency Arms Race Is Being Driven by a Surprising Group: Non-Playoff Teams

The most lucrative free agent contracts signed so far this offseason all have a somewhat surprising trait in common. Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jon Gray signed with the Rangers, who finished in last place in the AL West in 2021. Javier Báez and Eduardo Rodríguez joined the Tigers, who finished 77-85 last season; Max Scherzer and Starling Marte joined the Mets, who finished with the same record. Robbie Ray inked with the Mariners, who landed just shy of a wild-card berth; Kevin Gausman replaced Ray on the Blue Jays, who did the same.
NFL
CBS DFW

MLB Commissioner Hopes First Players’ Walkout In 27 Years Can Be Resolved ‘Soon’

DENVER, Colorado (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Baseball is in a work stoppage. The league’s commissioner Rob Manfred held a news conference Thursday morning. He said the league is hoping both parties come to an agreement soon. The lockout began at 12:01 Thursday morning. The last time a work stoppage happened in major league baseball was 27 years ago in 1994. Many are hoping it will get wrapped up by the time spring training begins. During the lockout, players will receive any signing bonuses or deferred salary payments, but they will not be paid their base salary if the lockout impacts the regular...
MLB
Sportico

MLB Lockout Cancels Winter Meetings as Sides Target Spring Training Start

Major League Baseball locked out the players after the current five-year Basic Agreement between the sides expired at midnight Wednesday night. The sport’s annual Winter Meetings, which had been scheduled to begin next week in Orlando, have also been canceled. The owners voted unanimously in favor of a lockout after negotiations broke down Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said during a press conference in Dallas Thursday morning. “We came to Texas to make a deal,” Manfred said. “We committed to the process. We made proposals, and it just did not happen.” Because of that lockout, baseball officials aren’t allowed to contact their own...
MLB
AFP

MLB lockout sets up March showdown in union talks

Major League Baseball's first dispute with players since a strike wiped out the 1994 World Series could drag on long enough to jeopardize the start of the 2022 season. Even with off-season operations shut down, it won't be until the end of February, when pre-season games are set to be played, that both sides begin to feel a major financial pinch.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Report: The Braves doubled a Marlins bid for a priority Free Agent

As MLB Trade Rumors reported it, the Braves coughed up a lot of money for one of the only viable options at catcher on the free-agent market:. According to their sources, the Marlins were in on new Braves catcher Manny Pina before the Braves doubled the money Miami offered:. Pina...
MLB
Sportico

Baltimore Orioles’ Tanking Woes Are MLB’s ‘Incentive Problem’

For longtime Baltimore Orioles fans, the glory days of Cal Ripken Jr., Jim Palmer and Eddie Murray feel like a distant memory—especially now. After finishing at the bottom of the AL East for the fourth time in five years, the Orioles head into Major League Baseball’s first lockout in 26 years as a prime example of a crucial negotiating point between the league and the players’ association. Baltimore’s abysmal 2021 campaign included a 19-game losing streak that only seemed to strengthen the argument that management wasn’t trying to be competitive. Not even pretending to be. Trailing only Cleveland as the lowest payroll...
MLB

