All the Questions—and Answers—About the Most Important Details of the MLB Lockout

Max Scherzer is going to be a New York Met. After weeks of false starts and dead ends, owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler have signed one of the top free agents in this year’s class, and they did it in exactly the way the billionaire investment banker promised: They made the three-time Cy Young award winner an outrageously lucrative offer. While other suitors reportedly demurred at committing to the 37-year-old for more than two seasons, New York gave Scherzer three years and $130 million, with a player opt-out after the second season. That eye-watering sum is so humongous that it hits the same visceral notes as a child’s description of a brachiosaurus. More concretely, it resets the top of the free agent market, with its $43.3 million average annual value absolutely atomizing the previous record AAV, Gerrit Cole’s $36 million.

