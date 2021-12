The Omicron variant has dominated headlines ever since the World Health Organization (WHO) designated it a COVID-19 variant of concern last week. With that, it’s only natural to wonder how Omicron compares to the Delta variant, which has been the main variant in the U.S.—and many parts of the world—for months now. In the U.S., Delta currently is responsible for 99.9% of COVID-19 cases, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, experts say that Omicron has a few key mutations that could potentially make it able to outcompete Delta.

