Even before it became a hotspot for Omicron variant cases, the Netherlands was one of the countries worst hit by the latest wave of Covid-19. Experts say that the spike despite an 85 percent adult vaccination rate is partly due to very Dutch ideas of personal freedom and social responsibility. Masks often remain unworn and Covid passes unchecked as the government shies away from enforcing its guidelines. This approach reflects a long-standing reliance on a "social contract" between citizens and authorities to keep this low-lying nation's head above the waves.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO