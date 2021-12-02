ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Cindy Williams Remembers Late Eddie Mekka

By Kati Kuuseoks
 2 days ago
Earlier today, news broke of Eddie Mekka’s death at 69 years old in Newhall, California where he resided. The iconic actor actually passed away back on November 27th, but the public was notified today in order to give his family and friends some privacy as they begin their grieving process. Mekka was best known for his work as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragu on the beloved “Laverne & Shirley” sitcom.

If you haven’t heard of “Laverne & Shirley,” you’ve at least heard of “Happy Days” where the two leading ladies got their start playing pals of Fonzie. Now, the “Shirley” out of “Laverne & Shirley” played by Cindy Williams is sharing her tribute to the late star and her friend, Eddie Mekka.

Cindy Williams Says She’ll Miss the ‘World-class Talent Who Could Do It All’

This is the tribute that Cindy Williams posted to Twitter in honor of her late friend and co-star, Eddie Mekka. She calls him a “world-class talent who could do it all” and says she “loves [him] dearly.” At the end of the day, she says she’ll miss him but will always cherish the memories the two of them created together. She even attached some of those memories in the form of a YouTube clip with some of Eddie’s best moments on the show.

Check it out:

The fans offer Cindy Williams their sympathy with one leaving the following thoughtful message:

“Ms. Williams, I am so sorry for your loss. I met you once and we talked about your Grease tour with Eddie. You spoke the world of him so I know your heart is breaking. What a fantastic team you made. My deepest sympathies to you.”

What Other Projects Did Eddie Mekka Reunite With the Cast of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ For?

The 2000s saw the Williams and Mekka pair reunited for a touring production of the famous “Grease” musical as well as a regional production of the “It Had to Be You” play. Mekka then reunited with the “Laverne” of “Laverne & Shirley” with a brief role in Panny Marshall’s “A League of Their Own” film.

“I got to do a great jitterbug number with Madonna in A League of Their Own,” he told The Boston Globe in a past interview about the project. “And on Laverne & Shirley, because I love to sing Tony Bennett, we worked in a recurring bit where, whenever Laverne is mad at Carmine, all he has to do is sing the line from the Tony Bennett song, ‘You know I’d go from rags to riches …’ and she forgives him.”

