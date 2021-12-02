Terry Bradshaw Mourns Death of Loved One

Though NFL legend Terry Bradshaw is considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, he’s also a devoted family man. Unfortunately, he recently found himself facing the death of a loved one and mourned with his family.

E! Online covered the tragedy, which the Bradshaws addressed on the latest episode of The Bradshaw Bunch. The former Steelers quarterback attended an annual gala for the 525 Foundation in this episode. For those who don’t know, the organization aims to educate and raise awareness about alcohol and prescription drug abuse. Bradshaw’s wife Tammy, his daughter Lacey, and her husband Noah all accompanied him. As it turns out, Cody, Tammy’s son, died from an overdose.

“Tonight, my daughter will be speaking so that means the world,” Bradshaw said at the event. Speaking in front of an audience, Lacey begins telling the sad tale of Cody’s death. “It was a beautiful sunny morning and I got a phone call from my dad, and he says, ‘Well, we lost your brother last night,'” she began. “My logical response was ‘Well, where’d you lose him?’ Of course, he said to me ‘No, we lost him last night of a drug overdose.'”

Despite being teary-eyed and heartbroken, Lacey continued in the hopes others wouldn’t experience what she was. “He just had this energy that people would gravitate towards,” she stated, adding that his death “just didn’t make sense.” Cody had no history of drug use, at least, they weren’t aware of it. “It was just one night, one mistake and that’s all it took,” she somberly said.

Terry Bradshaw Blasts Aaron Rodgers Live on NFL Sunday Broadcast

Like it or hate it, one of Terry Bradshaw’s defining features is him speaking his mind. In the same way he expressed sorrow about his son-in-law’s death, he can easily do the opposite. For instance, last month, he let loose on Aaron Rodgers, and on a live broadcast to boot.

After it was revealed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t receive a COVID-19 vaccine, public reception was harsh, to say the least. Instead of the various available vaccines, he opted to take Ivermectin. Terry Bradshaw in particular was disgusted with him, saying on a live NFL Sunday broadcast that he “lied to everyone.”

“It would’ve been nice if he’d have just come down to the Naval Academy and learned to be honest,” Bradshaw began. Talking about Ivermectin, he stated it’s a cattle dewormer, and that’s all it is. Going on, he stated our country is divided on issues and “Whether or not to take the vaccine and unfortunately, we’ve got players that think only about themselves. I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”