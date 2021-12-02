‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Jamie Gray Hyder Opens Up About Exit From Series

During the 23 seasons and counting of “Law & Order: SVU,” there have been so many characters that have stopped by for a couple of seasons and then departed from their role on the show.

One of these characters was Officer/ Detective Katriona “Kat” Tamin, played by Jamie Gray Hyder. She appeared on the show from 2019 to 2021. She joined the cast during season 21 and was promoted to a series regular during that season’s eighth episode.

Jamie Gray Hyder Talks Leaving the Show

In many ways, Hyder’s character was incredibly influential. She was the first LGBTQ officer and the second LGBTQ main character to appear on “Law & Order: SVU.” Her character was bisexual on the show. Dr. George Huang was the first openly gay character to appear and was played by B.D. Wong.

However, Hyder’s character only lasted until season 23 until she parted ways with the popular drama series. Since then, Hyder has been open about the fact that it wasn’t necessarily her choice to leave the show.

She wrote on Twitter on September 4, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya,” regarding her departure. She also went on to say just how much her role on the show meant to her. Hyder really hoped it meant something to fans as well.

“To anyone who felt represented by any part of Kat’s being or mission, please know that you will always have representation in me,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to speak out on her departure. One person wrote, “We finally saw gay relationships normalized on our fav show. And now this? Why?! Such a shame! I’m so mad and sad on your behalf!”

Experience Gained with ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Jamie Gray Hyder has also spoken to Entertainment Tonight regarding her shocking exit after three seasons. She admitted to the news outlet she was stunned by the show’s decision. Especially since her character was an important representation of the LGBTQ community.

“The No. 1 thing you have to learn if you want to go into show business, is that a majority of decisions that are made that impact you usually have nothing to do with you. It’s a hard reality, but one that you’re serving yourself better the sooner you can get that in your head. So for me, my time on SVU was so incredibly educational and really built my confidence. I have great relationships with the cast. I love the crew,” Hyder said.

She also noted that she thinks the “come and go” behavior of certain characters on “Law & Order: SVU” is a pretty normal thing for the long-standing program.

Since leaving the show, Hyder is also starring in a more cheery project, compared to the dark and depressing storylines on “SVU.” She is in the Hallmark film “Sugar Plum Twist,” which is going to come out on December 2.