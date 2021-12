After going down four straight times to end the first half of the season, can Washington turn around and win four consecutive games immediately after their bye week? That is a unique question, how many teams in the NFL have produced a losing streak of at least four games and matched it with a winning streak of at least four games? Either way, Washington will have their opportunity this upcoming Sunday against Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders, who are 6-5 on the year.

