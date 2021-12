Has your child been diagnosed with dyslexia? Do they struggle with reading out loud, writing, or comprehending? They’re not alone. In fact, the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity reports that 20 percent of the population is affected by dyslexia. The most common neuro-cognitive disorder, dyslexia “represents 80–90 percent of all those with learning disabilities.”

