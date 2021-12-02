ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eddie Mekka, Carmine on `Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies at 69

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

Members of the cast of “Laverne & Shirley” paid tribute Thursday to co-star Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine Ragusa — “The Big Ragu” — on the classic sitcom. Mekka died Saturday at his home in Newhall at age 69, according to Pat Benti, Mekka’s friend and classmate...

mynewsla.com

