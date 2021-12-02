ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

US warns of consequences as Russia cites Ukraine war risk

Derrick
 2 days ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned his Russian counterpart of “serious consequences” if Moscow makes a military move on Ukraine as the Kremlin said it sees rising risk of attack by its neighbor on Russia-backed separatists there. Calling it a “critical moment,” Blinken said Thursday the U.S. has...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
Axios

U.S. sounds alarm on Ukraine

The Biden administration is "deeply concerned" by new intelligence — detailed for Axios and other outlets — showing Russia stepping up preparations to invade Ukraine as soon as early 2022. Why it matters: Most of this was known from public sources and satellite imagery, but the administration is sending a...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Derrick

Iran adopted destructive stance in nuclear talks, EU diplomats say

VIENNA, Austria — Iran has taken a destructive stance in the recently re-initiated nuclear negotiations, according to high-ranking European diplomats. "Iran is breaking with almost all the difficult compromises that were agreed as the result of several months of hard negotiations," German, French and British negotiators said on Friday. The...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022.The new intelligence finding estimates that the Russians are planning to deploy an estimated 175,000 troops and almost half of them are already deployed along various points near Ukraine's border, according to a Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the finding.It comes as Russia has picked up its demands on...
MILITARY
Derrick

Macron hard-power diplomacy helps Saudis turn page on Khashoggi

With a mammoth military deal already in his pocket, President Emmanuel Macron ends his Gulf tour in Saudi Arabia Saturday where he’ll seek to raise France’s standing as a serious player in global affairs despite criticism over the kingdom’s human rights record. Macron, who faces a tough election fight in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Washington Post

Belarus hits back over new sanctions by U.S. and allies

Belarus on Friday condemned new economic sanctions from the United States and its allies, promising a “tough response” as the West increases pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko over his use of migrants in battles with the European Union and wider crackdowns on opposition to his regime. “Tough, asymmetric, but appropriate...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Defense chief warns China over hypersonic missile program

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a sharp warning for China on Thursday, saying Beijing’s hypersonic weapons program is ratcheting up tensions in Asia. “We have concerns about the military capabilities that the PRC continues to pursue, and the pursuit of those capabilities increases tensions in the region,” Austin said while visiting South Korea, using an abbreviation for the People’s Republic of China.
MILITARY
AFP

US vows to prevent any Russian invasion of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said Friday he would make it "very, very difficult" for Russia to launch any invasion of Ukraine, which warned that a large-scale attack may be planned for next month. Biden told reporters in Washington he was putting together "the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#State#Russian#Kremlin#Interfax#Ukrainian
Washington Post

Why the CIA is so worried about Russia and Ukraine

The CIA discovered something scary in October: Russia was moving troops toward the Ukrainian border — and, unlike in previous border thrusts, was making secret plans about how to use them. The agency also worried that the potential conflict zone didn’t appear to be just the eastern sliver of Ukraine...
FOREIGN POLICY
parabolicarc.com

Russia Threatens to Destroy U.S. GPS Satellite Constellation

Well, this was a rather frightening thing to wake up to this morning. GPS World reports:. The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. On the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report

Russia is orchestrating a multi-front offensive involving up to 175,000 troops as soon as next year, The Washington Post reported Friday, as Ukraine warned that a large-scale attack may be planned for next month. Moscow's plans "involve extensive movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 personnel, along with armor, artillery and equipment," a US administration official told the Post on condition of anonymity. While the Pentagon told AFP it would not comment on intelligence matters, it said it was "deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for aggressive actions against Ukraine." "We continue to support de-escalation in the region and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Tony Semelroth said.
MILITARY
AFP

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

The United States warned Saturday that it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities. The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious." "We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said a senior US administration official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The official said Washington was not yet planning to walk away from the indirect talks that it resumed with Tehran last week in Vienna, but hoped Iran would return "with a serious attitude."
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Biden and Putin to Speak as U.S. Intelligence Finds Russia Plotting Ukraine Invasion

Amid news that U.S. intelligence believes the Kremlin is plotting a possible invasion of Ukraine that could take place early next year, President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, the Kremlin broke the news of the call to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti. The last time the two presidents spoke was this past July. The Washington Post first reported late Friday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has plans for a multi-front Ukraine offensive that could involve as many as 175,000 troops. An anonymous administration official told the paper, “The...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy